It was a frosty week for parts of NSW.
There was snow, frosts, fogs and rain throughout the week with readers and journalists alike getting out to capture photos from all over the state.
The Land put a call-out to our readers who sent in some amazing photos to go along with the ones the journalists snapped.
And just how cold did it get?
Well, on Wednesday Perisher Valley (-10 degrees) and Cooma Airport (-9.8) registering the lowest temperatures in the state.
A range of other areas tipped below minus five on Wednesday, including:
Mudgee: -6.7 at 7am
Orange: -6.4 at 4.30am
Bathurst: -7.5 at 7.10am
Glen Innes: -5.3 at 5.30am
Marrangaroo: -9.1 at 7.30am
Merriwa: -5 at 7am
As for the highest temperatures on Wednesday, if you were at Grafton or Casino you were in for tops of 19.9 and 19.4, respectively.
Ben is a digital journalist for ACM Agriculture, covering Queensland Country Life, The Land, Farmonline, Stock Journal, Stock & Land, Farm Weekly and the North Queensland Register.
