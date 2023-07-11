The Land
Goondiwindi algae farming offers an alternative Omega 3 source

By Simon Chamberlain
July 11 2023 - 12:00pm
Steve Strutt, Algae Pharm, Goondiwindi, Queensland and Eliezer Rien, the technical manager at Algae Pharm, at the MDBA River Reflections conference. Picture by Simon Chamberlain
A different kind of crop grown at Goondiwindi was featured at the recent Murray Darling Basin Authority's River Reflections conference highlighting the basin's ability to produce cutting-edge farming techniques.

Simon Chamberlain

