New data on greenwashing highlights need for regulation

June 23 2023 - 3:00pm
One third of shoppers for organic food and products claim they've been misled by false advertising. Picture: File
One third of shoppers for organic food and products claim they've been misled by false advertising. Picture: File

New survey data has revealed one third of shoppers for organic food and products claim they've been misled by false advertising on uncertified products.

