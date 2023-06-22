The Land
NSW Farmers welcomes new biosecurity commissioner Dr Marion Healy

Updated June 23 2023 - 8:23am, first published 8:00am
NSW Farmers claim it has never been more important to prioritise biosecurity. Picture: File
NSW Farmers has welcomed the announcement of a biosecurity commissioner, saying it has never been more important to prioritise the issue.

