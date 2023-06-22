The NSW government has followed through with the first of its commissioner election promises and appointed Dr Marion Healy as interim biosecurity commissioner.
Prior to the election Labor promised it would appoint an independent agriculture commissioner as well as dairy and fresh food commissioner.
Dr Healy's job will be to guide the formation of an independent biosecurity commission and begin work to map out the pest and weed threats impacting the state.
Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty said Dr Marion Healy had more than 20 years of high-level expertise and experience related to identifying and managing the biosecurity risks related to the movement of plant products and their impact on the Australian environment.
"Dr Healy is well-respected by her peers across the industry and her biosecurity expertise will ensure the independent biosecurity commission is equipped and ready on day one to build and strengthen the resilience of our agriculture industry," Ms Moriarty said.
Key issues Dr Healy will focus on with the Department of Primary Industries during the next three months include;
NSW Farmers has welcomed the announcement of a biosecurity commissioner, saying it has never been more important to prioritise the issue.
NSW Farmers biosecurity committee chair Ian McColl said it was a very welcome move given the ongoing threat of foot and mouth disease, lumpy skin disease, and khapra beetle, as well as localised outbreaks of varroa mite, QX disease and Japanese encephalitis, which reinforced the need for a strong biosecurity system.
"Fundamentally, good biosecurity is about keeping diseases, pests and weeds under control so they don't impact agriculture or the environment, and I think it is very positive to see biosecurity being elevated as an issue and recognised as a significant risk to agriculture and the economy," Mr McColl said.
"Our members have reported increased pests and weeds coming onto their property from public land, and it's good to see Dr Healy will start scoping the good neighbour program to hold public land managers to the same standards as everyone else."
"We are also pleased to see Dr Healy has been tasked with engaging the natural resources commission to report on the impact of invasive species on public land and the damage done to the agricultural industry."
Mr McColl said Dr Healy had a strong track record in the biosecurity space, and thanked the Premier for keeping his promise to appoint a biosecurity commissioner.
"It's almost a year since Mr Minns stood up at our 2022 Annual Conference and promise to legislate and fund an independent biosecurity commission, headed by a new biosecurity commissioner who would provide independent advice and report to parliament on an annual basis," Mr McColl said.
"Biosecurity was one of our key priorities at the recent state election, and we have been a vocal advocate for stronger biosecurity systems underpinned by a long-term, sustainable funding model."
"Farmers play a key role in biosecurity but we cannot do it alone, we need partnership with government to tackle these challenges given the substantial economic, emotional, and animal welfare costs associated with an outbreak."
