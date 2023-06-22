The Land
Home/News

NSW Farmers welcomes new biosecurity commissioner Dr Marion Healy

Updated June 23 2023 - 11:18am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Interim Biosecurity Commissioner Dr Marion Healy. Picture supplied DPI
Interim Biosecurity Commissioner Dr Marion Healy. Picture supplied DPI

The NSW government has followed through with the first of its commissioner election promises and appointed Dr Marion Healy as interim biosecurity commissioner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.