The Australian agriculture industry generates 9.8 million tonnes of waste each year; including workshop waste, organic waste and the biggest issue of all - plastic waste.
That's according to a recent study by AgriFutures Australia, along with consulting group RMCG, which has measured the scale of the problem for the first time.
The results are significant because, excluding the ag industry, Australia generated 75.8 million tonnes of waste in 2022.
AgriFutures examined 64 potential solutions to the waste issues before settling on four that would have the most impact.
Dr Anne-Marie Boland from AgriFutures Australia said certified soil biodegradable mulch is more expensive than traditional plastic mulch to purchase - between 70 per cent and 300 pc higher.
"However there is no cost to dispose of the mulch- unlike plastic mulch that will require landfill fees for disposal. There is also the potential to save labour/time as the mulch does not have to be removed as it breaks down in the soil," Dr Boland said.
"Reduced environmental damage is another key benefit. Certified soil biodegradable mulch needs to be trialled for particular production systems and in different climates."
Dr Boland said it would be a major change for supermarkets to move towards purchasing an entire crop.
"Agreements are currently established on purchasing product of a particular quality with the producer generally wearing the risk of pest and disease or weather damage and being responsible for managing product that doesn't meet quality standards," Dr Boland said.
"In the United Kingdom there are more supermarkets interested in promoting a point of difference such as Tesco - they are vertically integrated and can use seconds and organic 'waste' products such as powders and juices in their own hospitality stores."
AgriFutures also developed a roadmap that aligns the agricultural, fisheries and forestry sector with Australia's national waste policy and provides a clear path to solving many of the issues by 2030.
