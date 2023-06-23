The Land
AgriFutures claims steps must be taken now to combat waste issues

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
June 23 2023 - 12:00pm
AgriFutures Australia study states the benefits of replacing treated timber grape posts with galvanised stainless steel posts. Picture: File
AgriFutures Australia study states the benefits of replacing treated timber grape posts with galvanised stainless steel posts. Picture: File

The Australian agriculture industry generates 9.8 million tonnes of waste each year; including workshop waste, organic waste and the biggest issue of all - plastic waste.

