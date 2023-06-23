Fisheries and aquaculture: At Port Lincoln, Australia's biggest fishing port, existing plastic waste stockpiles, including fishing nets, oyster baskets, bollards and plastic pipes, are estimated at 3,000 tonnes, with over 750 tonnes added annually. Port Lincoln has looked into a variety of schemes including onsite waste facilities to process the low-value plastic waste generated by the industry.

Wine industry: The benefits of replacing treated timber grape posts with galvanised stainless steel posts. Currently, wood posts are treated with copper chrome arsenate (CCA). CCA posts contain toxic materials and cannot be recycled after use. They also currently account for 65 per cent of treated timber used in Australian vineyards. Galvanised stainless steel posts last up to 30 years and over a 30-year period are cheaper than CCA by around $50 per hectare. Steel posts also present opportunities to move to a circular business model for supply, maintenance and recycling of the posts.