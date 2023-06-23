A 3.2 magnitude earthquake has hit the NSW Southern Tablelands, with the epicentre recorded north of Canberra between Boorowa and Crookwell.
The earthquake struck at around 1.45am early Friday morning at a depth of one kilometre, according to Geoscience Australia.
Eight people reported feeling the event, with some saying the sound resembled thunder.
Resident Steve Oxley told the ABC the event continued for 10 to 12 seconds.
"I didn't realise it was an earthquake, but there was a really long (sound of) thunder and banging," he said.
"I thought it was a storm until I heard this morning."
Australian Associated Press
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.