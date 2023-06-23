The Land
Earthquake registered between Boorowa and Crookwell in NSW

By Duncan Murray
June 23 2023 - 1:00pm
Residents near Crookwell reported feeling a 3.2 magnitude earthquake. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
A 3.2 magnitude earthquake has hit the NSW Southern Tablelands, with the epicentre recorded north of Canberra between Boorowa and Crookwell.

