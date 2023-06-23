The Land
Home/News

SuperBorders conference in Wagga Wagga| Photos

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
June 23 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Jason Trompf was the keynote speaker during the 2023 SuperBorderS conference held in Wagga Wagga.
Dr Jason Trompf was the keynote speaker during the 2023 SuperBorderS conference held in Wagga Wagga.

Perhaps at no time in the sheep industry, have breeders faced so many challenges when trying to maintain a profitable enterprise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.