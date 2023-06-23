SuperBorders conference in Wagga Wagga| Photos

Perhaps at no time in the sheep industry, have breeders faced so many challenges when trying to maintain a profitable enterprise.
There are issues thrown at them which are quite confronting for the traditionalists.
Foremost would be the lack of shearers but equally could be low wool prices and especially for the non-Merino wool types, when the cost of shearing is greater than the returns.
How are sheep breeders coping with those challenges and how amenable are they to change.
And with the many alternative enterprises available to sheep breeders, not just from alternative breeds, what is the future for the Border Leicester breed.
That was one of the topics sheep industry consultant, Dr Jason Trompf pointed to during the 2023 SuperBorders Conference in Wagga Wagga.
Dr Trompf grew up on a sheep farm near Casterton in Victoria and attended La Trobe University.
He studied agricultural science and graduated with a degree before completing his studies with PhD in farmer behavioral change and adoptive context.
He was keynote speaker where he drew on his experience with understanding farmer behavioral change to highlight some of the challenges the SuperBorders group are facing and will continue to contend with.
"What is it that will encourage you to change your current practices?" he asked the group.
"There were multiple times during this morning when I was wondering how you were feeling about the information that was being conveyed to you."
One of the things he said he learnt during his research is that the greatest driver of change is discontent.
"Some of the information I saw this morning would, if I was a Border Leicester breeder or in the SuperBorder group in particular, would be starting to drive my graph of discontent," he said.
"But the question is - what are you going to do about it?
"At the end of the day, in my time with you is to work out if there are any areas we can probe which are productive to you.
"Something that you like, that gives you a spark and gives you a flare of interest for your next ten or twenty years of farming or farming for the next generation."
Dr Trompf acknowledged that there are no easy solutions because of the variability of individual farming operations.
"It is different for everyone and sometimes when we are confronted with that discontent we sort of don't want to know about it," he said.
"But I think that is where the group momentum can really help when confronting some of the challenges you have.
"I think there are some awesome opportunities for the breed and for the group, but to remain relevant during the next ten years I think you will have to get the pedal right to the metal on quite a few fronts."
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
