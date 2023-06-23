"The almond industry has grown production from 7000 tonnes in 2002-03 to more than 142,805 in the 2022-23 season. Following the past five years of planting, the production of Australian almonds is forecast to reach 200,000 tonnes by 2025. Total shipments will need to grow by at least 50,000 tonnes to meet the supply growth of industry - which is what this program is here to do."

