A new $7m program aims to increase Australian almond exports by at least 50,000 tonnes over the next three years and push export sales beyond $1 billion.
The almond industry is working with Hort Innovation to prime the Australian almond sector for growth amid a 118 per cent rise in overseas demand over the past decade.
From exporting 52,795 tonnes in 2013 to 115,049 tonnes in 2022, the almond industry is now gearing up for further expansion.
Hort Innovation chief executive officer Brett Fifield said this investment represents the almond industry's strongest international presence yet.
"Trade development programs are a key tool to grow demand for Australian produce in international markets. This $7m program will take the almond industry's exports to the next level," Mr Fifield said.
"The almond industry has already seen significant growth in their export figures over the past 20 years, and this investment clearly signals that they are not slowing down anytime soon."
The program will support the almond industry in its export ambitions through a range of market access and development activities such as participation in trade shows and missions, educational messaging about health benefits and engagement with key trade stakeholders.
Almond board of Australia chief executive officer Tim Jackson said the almond industry is preparing for the future.
"The Almond board of Australia has led the industry's market access and trade development activities for more than two decades and we are ready for the challenge of expanding our export growth," Mr Jackson said.
"The almond industry has grown production from 7000 tonnes in 2002-03 to more than 142,805 in the 2022-23 season. Following the past five years of planting, the production of Australian almonds is forecast to reach 200,000 tonnes by 2025. Total shipments will need to grow by at least 50,000 tonnes to meet the supply growth of industry - which is what this program is here to do."
Brendan Sidhu, an almond grower from the Riverland of South Australia said developing new, emerging and existing markets continues to be a core priority for the industry.
"With a significant increase in plantings over the past five years, growers such as myself are looking to our marketers to maximise the return to growers by seeking out the most lucrative markets," Mr Sidhu said.
"Our previous industry trade program has been a pioneer in developing markets in more than 50 countries, so we look forward to building on that track record with the new program."
Almonds are grown in the Riverina region of NSW, the Adelaide and Riverland regions of SA, Sunraysia region of Victoria and Swan Region of WA. - 59 per cent of Australian almond production was exported in 2021/22.
