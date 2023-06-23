The Land
Home/News

Aussie almond industry eyes global expansion with massive export investment

June 24 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The almond industry has already seen significant growth in export figures over the past 20 years. Picture: File
The almond industry has already seen significant growth in export figures over the past 20 years. Picture: File

A new $7m program aims to increase Australian almond exports by at least 50,000 tonnes over the next three years and push export sales beyond $1 billion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.