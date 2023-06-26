Younger age milking cows were well sought after on Thursday at the complete dispersal of Leigh Shearman's dairy herd at Goolamangar.
The herd of 220 dairy cows were offered for sale, consisting of 130 milking cows, 55 dry cows due to calve from July to September, and 34 pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers, with all of the cows destined for functioning dairies.
The top-priced pen of milking cows were four younger age cows with good milking qualities, bought by the Kennedy Brothers, of Murwillumbar, for $4000 per head.
The four-year-old Friesian cows had a daily milk average of 25 litres and an average of three per cent protein content.
The Kennedy Brothers were also successful in securing 30 other cows on the day to average $3000 per head, including the top price pen of dry Friesian cows of the sale for $3100, a pen of three, three-year-old Friesian cows due to calve later this month.
Daryl Kennedy said floods last year had taken a toll on his operation, with his 200 head cow herd being halved as a result.
He said his purchases were a good article to help with the rebuild.
"The cows were good quality and in good condition," he said.
"It's a credit to Leigh."
The sale also offered 118 milking cows that sold to a top of $4000 per head to average $2581 per head, while 55 dry cows were sold to a top price of $3100 and $1713 average.
A draft of 34 PTIC heifers were also on offer that sold to a top of $2050 to average $1745.
Vendor Leigh Shearman said it was a strong sale regardless of the weather, which showed the milk price was strong and people had confidence in the dairy industry.
"All the cows went to dairy farms which is really positive and favourable," she said.
"On average the cows sold very well on the day.
"Over the last few months it's started to get very dry which is concerning a lot of farmers, so those prices considering the weather and the impending weather and beef prices you would have to say it was a very good sale."
READ MORE:
She said the floods last year had been a big factor in her decision to disperse, with only the house, dairy and machinery sheds being above the flood waters.
The rising costs of production and wages also contributed to the decision, but most of all the change was prompted by wanting to spend more time with her family.
"I want time to do something different," Ms Shearman said.
"To travel and spend time with my grandchildren which is hard to do when you'r running a dairy twenty-four-seven."
The sale was held on property and conducted by T&W McCormack Pty Ltd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.