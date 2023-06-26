The Land
Home/Dairy

Shearman Dairy dispersal has 100 percent clearance

HD
By Helen Decosta
June 26 2023 - 1:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vendor Leigh Shearman, Goolmangar, with the highest priced pen of cows for the sale, making $4000 per head. Picture supplied.
Vendor Leigh Shearman, Goolmangar, with the highest priced pen of cows for the sale, making $4000 per head. Picture supplied.

Younger age milking cows were well sought after on Thursday at the complete dispersal of Leigh Shearman's dairy herd at Goolamangar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HD

Helen DeCosta

Livestock Writer

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.