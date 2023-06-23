An innovative trial in the Central Tablelands has found donkeys are proving to be quite the capable guardian when it comes to protecting sheep from wild dog attacks.
Local Land Services has been working on a new protection trial, alongside landowners Butch and Fiona Pilley, who welcomed two donkeys as guardian animals into their Hill End grazing operation.
In three years, they claim there have been no dog attacks. Yet, prior to the arrival of the donkeys, Mr Pilley said they have suffered significant livestock losses due to wild dog attacks, carrying with it large economic, welfare and emotional costs.
"You could come down to a paddock in the morning and find 20-30 sheep killed in one night," Mr Pilley said.
"They can also kill a lot of lambs - one year we lost around 250 lambs with a follow-on impact on ewes lambing in the following years."
"So the cost could easily add up to $30,000, plus the stress of having to come down every morning and find your sheep dead or maimed."
Local Land Services senior biosecurity officer Paul Gib said he had heard about the wild dog problem the Pilleys had been experiencing.
"So I spoke to them about the possibility of using donkeys as wild animal control and what it would involve, as they'd been dealing with dogs for years. I told we could get a trial going on in the area, and if it was successful, other people could see how it worked and use it in other places," Mr Gib said.
According to Mr Gib, donkeys are well-suited as guardian animals and have a long history of protecting livestock in parts of the world.
However, not just any donkey will do a good job of guarding your herd, they must be bonded carefully with livestock to ensure a successful result.
Mr Gib said it has been a great outcome for the Pilleys, considering the history of dog attacks in the area.
"Through the donkey's protection nature, once they've bonded, if a dog or a fox comes into the same paddock as the sheep the donkeys will be very protective," Mr Gibb said.
"They'll chase away the dogs, they make a loud braying noise and if they catch the dog they'll physically grab it, strike at it with their feet, grab it with their mouths - they're quite aggressive, so they're very good defensive animals."
Mr Pilley said he couldn't be happier with the result.
"The impact that the donkeys have had has been quite remarkable," Mr Pilley said.
