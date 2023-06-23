The Land
Guard donkeys are doing a great job protecting sheep against dog attacks

By Libby-Jane Charleston
June 23 2023 - 7:00pm
Donkeys are proving to be quite the capable guard to protect sheep from wild dogs. Picture: Supplied
An innovative trial in the Central Tablelands has found donkeys are proving to be quite the capable guardian when it comes to protecting sheep from wild dog attacks.

