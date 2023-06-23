Emergency services are at the scene of a truck crash near Tamworth on Friday afternoon.
The crash has blocked part of the New England Highway, on Moonbi Hill, north of Tamworth.
Drivers have told ACM's The Northern Daily Leader, traffic is banked up for several kilometres back towards Moonbi.
The truck crash occurred about 1pm on Friday, June 23.
Traffic is banked up on the highway and emergency services remain at the crash scene.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said they have had no reports of injuries, but it's understood police are on scene.
Live Traffic NSW said one northbound lane is closed and motorists are urged to avoid the area.
A spokesperson said drivers should exercise caution and reduce speed through the crash scene.
More to come.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.