The Land
Home/News

New England Highway blocked on Moonbi Hill north of Tamworth

By Emma Downey
Updated June 23 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Traffic banked up on the New England Highway on Friday afternoon. Picture supplied
Traffic banked up on the New England Highway on Friday afternoon. Picture supplied

Emergency services are at the scene of a truck crash near Tamworth on Friday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.