It doesn't seem that long ago that the then-NSW Primary Industries Minister Katrina Hodgkinson cut the ribbon on the new $17 million Tamworth Regional Livestock Exchange - but it's been 10 years.
Taking a look back, Charolais-cross steers sold to a top of $800 a head at the first sale - a store cattle auction held on a Friday.
Tamworth vendors Chris and Judy Edwards, Stroud Road, had the honour of offering the first pen of commercial cattle at the new facility.
The Edwards - parents of saleyard operator Regional Infrastructure managing director Garry Edwards - said selling at the new facility had been stress free on both vendor and the cattle.
The pen of six steers was knocked down to buyers keen to make their mark in the region - three were sold to the Nationals' candidate for New England Barnaby Joyce with the balance going to Tamworth councilor Russell Webb.
About 4140 head were offered at that first store sale where steers averaged $409, while heifers reached a top of $660 to averaged $319.
Offering charity steers was also a feature of the first few sales. At the inaugural sale a steer was bought by the yards' designer Thompson Longhorn for $3600 with the proceeds donated to Ronald McDonald House.
During the first prime cattle sale on the following Monday a Santa Gertrudis steer and heifer were offered by Robert Smith which raised $2925.46 for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service. It's a charity which has gone on to benefit from numerous fundraisers at the saleyards in the past 10 years.
The selling agents and saleyards waived the usual commission and processing fees.
To mark the 10-year anniversary, a special store sale and prize draw for vendors who had sold livestock in the past two months was held last Friday.
More than $25,000 worth of prizes were up for grabs and the winners of the prize pool included: Kawasaki motorbike won by Barry and Kay Pratten, Calala; round bale feeder won by Talmine; cattle crush won by Barrington Ag, Gloucester; solar fence won by Kyla Hill and Jordan Street, Narrabri; Ariat Jacket won by Daryl Littlehales, Ashford; Ringer Western cooler combo won by Alex Robson, Glister Pty, Atunga; TLRX feed voucher won by M and C Oakley; Engle fridge won by Dan Hunt, Hunts Pastoral, Walcha; truck and trailer service won by Jock Menzies, Winterbourne Pastoral, Armidale; and, diesel pod won by Oakey Creek, Manilla.
Congratulations to all the winners.
