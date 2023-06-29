The Land
By Karen Bailey
Updated July 3 2023 - 11:37am, first published June 29 2023 - 3:50pm
Greg (pictured) and Noeleen Drain, Limbri, sold the champion pen of steers for $1250 a head at Tamworth last Friday. The 15 Angus steers were October/November-drop. Picture by Karen Bailey.
It doesn't seem that long ago that the then-NSW Primary Industries Minister Katrina Hodgkinson cut the ribbon on the new $17 million Tamworth Regional Livestock Exchange - but it's been 10 years.

