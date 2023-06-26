A sprinkle of rain was just the boost needed to bring out the local buyers during the special store cattle sale at Tamworth last Friday.
Steers were estimated by Tamworth selling agents to be $100 to $150 a head dearer than the sale a fortnight ago which was also somewhat dearer than the May store sales.
Cows with calves topped the market at $1800 a unit, while yearling steers hit a high of $1350.
Davidson Cameron and Company agent Scott Newberry, Tamworth, said the competition on the crossbred steers fired up when compared to sales in recent months.
He said the good black steers mostly sold from $950 to $1100, while the lighter and drier crossbred types sold from $550 to $650.
"Heifers also sold well and topped at $1050," Mr Newberry said.
"The black heifers sold from $650 to $750 and even a fraction better in places depending on their weight."
He said the lighter crossbred heifers were in the range of $470 to $700.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf females were a fraction dearer than the last store sale.
The PTIC heifers sold from $950 to $1500, while the PTIC cows attracted bids from $600 to $1050.
Dry cows averaged $1024 and topped at $1450 although the supply was limited.
Overall, the quality of the cattle was better than recent sales particularly at the top end of the auction.
The special sale marked 10 years since the Tamworth Regional Livestock Exchange was opened and as part of the celebrations a number of awards of $500 was allocated for champion pens.
Judged before the start of the sale, buyers were aware of the results and bid up accordingly to secure the prize winning pens.
Greg and Noeleen Drain, Limbri, sold the champion pen of steers for $1250. The 15 Angus steers were October/November-drop.
Mr Drain said another pen of steers, which were slightly heavier, sold for $1350 which was the top of the steer market.
Will and Brook Robinson, Jurah, Barraba, sold six Angus heifers for $900 and they were also judged champion pen of heifers.
EN Stacy sold the champion pen of pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers for $1500. The 17 Angus heifers were five to seven months in calf to Gates Angus bulls.
Jonathon Cull topped the cows with calf market with four Angus females selling for $1800 and also picked up the prize for best pen of cows with calves.
Winterthur Pty Ltd, Wyallia, Nundle, sold a draft of 180 four- to nine-year-old Angus and black baldy cows joined to Yalgoo Poll Hereford bulls for $790 to $920.
The cows, which averaged $900 were due to start calving in early September.
There was a good spread of buyers during the sale including orders from the Queensland districts of Goondiwindi and Taroom.
Local buyers were also active, plus bidding from southern NSW and the Central West.
The sale was conducted by Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
