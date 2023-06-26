The Land
Home/Markets

Tamworth Regional Livestock Exchange celebrate 10 years

KB
By Karen Bailey
Updated June 27 2023 - 9:10am, first published June 26 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Tamworth Regional Livestock Exchange has notched up 10 years since the complex was complete and the first sale held. The occasion was marked last Friday with a special store cattle sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.