The Tamworth Regional Livestock Exchange has notched up 10 years since the complex was complete and the first sale held. The occasion was marked last Friday with a special store cattle sale.
Related reading:
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.