The Land
Home/News

Heed the smoke signals | In Fiona's Garden

By Fiona Ogilvie
Updated July 3 2023 - 11:30am, first published July 1 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pruning smoke bush (Cotinus) in mid-winter keeps plants dense and bushy and encourages larger leaves.
Pruning smoke bush (Cotinus) in mid-winter keeps plants dense and bushy and encourages larger leaves.

The shortest day has come and gone and soon the evenings will be drawing out again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.