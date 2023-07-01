The shortest day has come and gone and soon the evenings will be drawing out again.
Even on a frosty morning there are flowers to warm my heart: bright gold jasmine, creamy jonquils, hellebores, and the first sweet smelling blooms of my favourite daphne, D. odora variegata, the longest-lasting daphne in flower, with red and pink flowers and white edged leaves.
July is my last chance month for several gardening tasks: an unexpectedly warm August can catch me on the hop if I haven't finished pruning and planting.
Summer flowering smoke bush (Cotinus) and false spiraea (Sorbaria) can be cut back now as they flower on new wood.
I prune mine to keep them within bounds which is another way of saying I planted them in the wrong place.
But the upside of pruning is to keep the shrubs bushy and dense, and in the case of the smoke bush, to produce beautiful big leaves which colour magnificently every autumn.
I also prune my oak leaf hydrangeas (H. quercifolia) now but this is slightly trickier as they flower on their old wood.
I remove all of last summer's flowering stems, tracing back to where they join a main branch, but leave the rest of the plant, including this year's growth, intact.
This works well and most years I have a good crop of flowers and, like the smoke bush, beautiful autumn leaf colour, a great feature of this hardy hydrangea.
Mid-winter is an excellent time to plant deciduous trees and shrubs while garden centres are carrying a wide choice of bare-rooted stock.
If you can't resist lots of new and tempting offerings - ha - but are pushed for time, dig a shallow trench, lay the plants in sideways, cover with soil and keep watered until you have time to plant them properly rather than rushing it.
Plants need the best possible start in life to do well and it's worth setting aside the time to do it, digging big holes so the roots can spread, and adding plenty of compost and mulch.
Garden centres often carry camellias in flower during winter so it's a good time to choose and buy, provided you're confident they'll do well in your district.
Many camellias only flourish in regions of summer rainfall.
The best guide is to look at what grows locally: if the only camellias you spot are in pots, this is probably a sign to keep away from them in the garden.
Even the supposedly easy winter flowering C. sasanqua isn't really suited to a Mediterranean climate, which is what many of us live with in central and southern NSW.
Luckily, many summer flowering bulbs, gladdies, naked ladies (Amaryllis belladonna), Christmas lilies (Lilium longiflorum) love dry summers and can be ordered and planted now.
This year I'm trying a small, summer flowering ground orchid (Bletilla) from Tesselaar (www.tesselaar.net.au/elaars), as an edging plant beside a sheltered path.
Bletilla flowers are a bit like a dainty pink cymbidium, long flowering, with fans of fresh green leaves: I can't wait.
