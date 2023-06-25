The Land
Decide and Thrive drought preparedness project shows NSW trends

June 26 2023 - 6:45am
In the previous drought, containment feeding to maintain sheep was used and the dominant approach among sheep producers, and the advice offered by advisors, was to 'keep and feed' flocks.
While sheep were kept at all costs in NSW, culling cattle during drought was viewed as an opportunity to both improve the genetic potential of the herd down the track and reduce the risk of land degradation.

