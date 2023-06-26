If you've ever seen a crop duster take flight, you aren't the only one who has watched with one eye open as the plane weaved through trees between drops.
Agriculture pilots are seen as a "different breed in the aviation industry" for their seat-of-the-pants-flying, but the technical skill and expertise required in this profession refutes their sky cowboy stereotype.
However, before an ag pilot can sit in the cockpit of an AT502, take off would not be possible without chief licenced aircraft maintenance engineer Campbell Briggs and his team at Statewide Aviation, Moree.
So much so, that Campbell received the Ray Mackay award in recognition of his long term commitment to advancing the interests of ag innovation at the annual aerial application in Australia conference earlier this month.
"Some days you feel like you're grinding away...working 18 hours..and you wonder whether you're making a difference," he said.
"Generally the award is given to someone related to the flying side of the industry so it was nice to receive recognition as an aircraft engineer who supports the role of ag pilots.
"I had no idea I was nominated for the award...it was the biggest surprise."
The past 20 years has been "so busy" for Campbell, with majority of the last four "spent away from home with not much sleep" under his belt.
"Moree is the main base for Statewide Aviation, but we travel all over Australia to service and maintain aircraft," he said.
"Some workshops only open 8am to 5pm but in the ag game you can't do that, you have to be available all the time.
"I think Statewide Aviation has set a benchmark by providing service anytime of the day or night.
"We are pretty much flying mechanics, we've got our own plane that we throw our toolboxes in and travel to service aircraft all over the place."
READ MORE:
If a client based in Queensland wanted a service on their aircraft next week, Campbell said the team will be there after one call.
"I've been doing the maintenance for a customer in Emerald since 1997 because making that one phone call is easiest for him," he said.
"He doesn't have to worry about our accommodation, meals, how we get there or what parts we bring.
"Aeroplanes are different to trucks and cars because the pilots and owners want to know who is working on the plane to ensure they are safe...but once they've got a team who they know and trust it is easier to keep that trust.
"There is a lack of aircraft engineers in Australia so people are happy to have someone there and will pay for the travel.
Without aircraft engineers, Campbell said "the planes simply can't fly".
"The path to becoming a licenced aircraft maintenance engineer is very difficult....it is a five year course now and people just don't want to do it," he said.
"Numbers have declined...the course is too hard...you might as well become a doctor.
"Statewide Aviation has three or four apprentices and they travel to Tamworth for TAFE but we could do with a lot more.
"Some people don't even know that ag aircraft maintenance is a trade that is available.
"We would like to get more people from the local area interested in ag engineering, particularly farming kids who already know how the system works."
Ag and commercial aircraft are used for specific purposes, therefore they have different maintenance priorities.
"We have some guys come in from general aviation who look after business jets or king airs and they can't get over the different things we have to do in ag," he said.
"We're used to having dints in the leading edges of planes because they hit things, like power poles, trees and birds.
"You have to have a certain class and type of people who want to work on ag aircraft and at Statewide Aviation we've got engineers full stop let alone a team that enjoys what they do."
Growing up in New Guinea, Campbell got his first taste of the aviation industry as a child when flying to school each term was the only form of travel.
"After school I ended up starting an apprenticeship out in Alice Springs with some family friends and it just took off from there," he said.
"I moved to Moree in 1999 and started my own business in 2008.
"Originally I used to do so much, and I still do, but now I have a team that allows me to go away and work without having to worry.
"I'm steering the chaos and monster that is Statewide Aviation, but I couldn't do it without the crew.
"I love the team we've got here and I enjoy what I do."
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land.
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.