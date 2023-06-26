The Land
Home/News

Campbell Briggs awarded for "maintaining aircraft above and beyond manufacturer's recommendations."

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
Updated June 26 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Statewide Aviation owner and cheif engineer Campbell Briggs received the Ray Mackay award for his commitment to aircraft maintenance. Picture by: Elka Devney
Statewide Aviation owner and cheif engineer Campbell Briggs received the Ray Mackay award for his commitment to aircraft maintenance. Picture by: Elka Devney

If you've ever seen a crop duster take flight, you aren't the only one who has watched with one eye open as the plane weaved through trees between drops.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.