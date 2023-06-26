Adopting variable rates of input application can help farmers reduce their carbon footprint and be more economical and productive.
Tamworth agronomist Hayden Hollis is the founder and principal of Agricore, which is setting new benchmarks for farmers across the Tamworth and Liverpool Plains districts for increasing yields and reducing inputs using an electromagnetic scanner and soil-sampling to build a profile of the paddock's soil fertility.
These methods are just part of a larger picture painted by Agricore to provide the farmer with a template for the nutrition of the crop and future plantings.
Earlier this year, Mr Hollis had provided a variable fertiliser and seeding template for a crop of a new variety of sorghum - A88, developed by Pioneer Seeds - which won the Premer Shield for his client, Blackville broadacre farmer George Duddy, Hudson Farms, and his family.
The crop of Pioneer A88 was sown between November 21 and 25, 2022, and planted on a complete moisture profile.
Three different fertiliser regimes were applied, including 100 kilograms of nitrogen a hectare, 120kg/ha and 140kg/ha.
The soil tests also determined seeding rates, ranging from 61,200 seeds a hectare; 64,800 seeds/ha, and the higher rate nutrient application areas at 67,500 seeds/ha.
The high seeding and nutrient rates produced an average of 5.177t/ha; the medium rate zone was 4.99t/ha, while the low application rate produced an average of 3.44t/ha.
The upper level of the 14ha of high application-rate zone yielded more than 8.5t/ha.
Mr Hollis said determining the different application rates resulted from soil testing and a survey by an electromagnetic scanner.
He said variable rate testing was a crucial driver of profitability by encouraging the landholder to take the captured information and use it to make a farming footprint and adopt best practice land management.
"We can be transparent in what we are applying, where it's going as soil health values; then with Farming Footprint (another of Agricore's services), we can take in the literal footprint of a farm, we quantify that, and the farmer (can) control all of this information," he said.
Mr Hollis said the electromagnetic scanner unit gave a sonar measurement, which was critical for looking at properties with moisture and texture, water movement through the soil, and how the soil was built.
The data was then "ground-truthed" through soil testing cores, which range from 30 to 100 centimetres and analysed in a mobile lab on the farm.
Mr Hollis said the past three La Nina weather events and the subsequent high levels of rainfall and flooding had provided valuable data for the farmers using these analysis methods.
He said heavy soil types within this meteorological event had, in many cases, lacked in yields. At the same time, farmers who remained with a more traditional system tended to spend the same amount of money for their inputs. Therefore, those adopting the field core system reduced their spending by making more accurate decisions.
This year the seasonal conditions had been reversed with a drier start to planting - and in some cases, too dry for some to put seed in the ground.
Identifying the high and medium soil moisture areas was a higher priority because of the importance of water holding capacity and how that equated to potential for crop growth.
Mr Hollis said the re-introduction of legumes like faba beans, chickpeas and vetches was also boosting the fixing of nitrogen, which could also be measured economically.
"We can accurately match legumes species and rates to those soil zones to increase how much N is fixed," he said.
"We are taking the information of what's been removed from those (soil) zones over the last three wet years, and then we are making sure legume population is put on the right area or at the right rate for the zone to help lift how much N is put back in."
Mr Hollis said if landholders could incorporate this mix of analysis, they would be able to make more factual decisions at a level that benefitted production.
... we can take in the literal footprint of a farm, we quantify that, and the farmer (can then) control all of this information.- Hayden Hollis, Agricore founder and principal.
