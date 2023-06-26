The Land
Controlling inputs are rewarded with better outputs

Simon Chamberlain
Simon Chamberlain
June 27 2023 - 6:00am
Agricore's Hayden Hollis in a wheat crop on a Bithramere district property near Tamworth. Photo: Simon Chamberlain
Agricore's Hayden Hollis in a wheat crop on a Bithramere district property near Tamworth. Photo: Simon Chamberlain

Adopting variable rates of input application can help farmers reduce their carbon footprint and be more economical and productive.

