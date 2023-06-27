This is branded content for Biostart Brands.
Top haymaker Gavin Schuster produces more than 40,000 square bales a year at the family farm in South Australia for both the domestic and export market.
Gavin uses a haypress so needs to be confident that they will not overheat so he uses Biostart Hayking.
"I use Biostart Hayking on my hay to reduce heating and because it allows baling at a slightly higher moisture level - something which gave me peace of mind during the recent wet season," he said.
HayKing works by reducing the growth of the yeasts and fungi that use up feed energy, heat bales and produce mycotoxins.
Extending bailing time
By reducing spoilage from yeasts and fungi HayKing retains metabolizable energy, keeps bales cooler, and allows hay to be baled at a higher moisture content, extending the baling window.
"Contractors like that they can take a break for a couple of days and start up again without having to throw away any of the remaining product," Australian BioStart Ag Manager Nick Smyth said.
"That means no wastage. You can also easily work out the amount of forage you have made from your in-cab monitor as well as alter the application volume."
Proven results
Experienced silage maker Graeme and Cameron Tyrell have been making silage on the family farm in Corryong, Victoria for 45 years.
After using numerous live culture inoculants he settled on SilageKing as his silage preservative, which contains no live microbes, because it produced the results he was looking for.
Graeme makes quality ryegrass and clover silage with high protein and low moisture content.
He conditions the pasture while it is growing, teds the cut pasture, and bales within 24 hours using Biostart's SilageKing.
"SilageKing is matched with an excellent pump setup that distributes the preservative evenly through the bale, and now we don't have the mould growth we have previously seen. This season's bales have had no mould at all," Graeme said.
Ease-of-use a key factor
Craig Hage from Tanunda, South Australia, also makes silage, and appreciates the ease of use including being stored at room temperature, no mixing is required and it's not corrosive to machinery.
"It gives consistent results on the end product compared to my previous inoculant and it is easy to use. There is no stuffing around mixing batches and can be tipped straight into the tank on the baler," Craig said.
How it works
SilageKing and MaizeKing work by stimulating the natural ensiling bacteria that live on fodder while, at the same time, inhibiting spoilage moulds and yeasts.
SilageKing activates the beneficial lactic acid and acetic bacteria that occur naturally on the forage prior to chopping and baling.
These activated bacteria produce the lactic acid and acetic acid that then ensile (preserve) the forage.
SilageKing also inhibits the growth of the naturally occurring spoilage microbes, some of which produce mycotoxins that impair animal weight gain and fertility, and others that heat silage pit faces.
"HayKing reduces the growth of the yeasts and molds that use up feed energy, heat bales and produce mycotoxins," Biostart CEO Dr Jerome Demmer said.
"It allows hay to be baled at a higher moisture content, extending the baling window.
"HayKing has nil withholding, is safe and compatible with bale steamers and doesn't corrode machinery.
"SilageKing and MaizeKing work by stimulating the natural ensiling bacteria that live on fodder while, at the same time, inhibiting spoilage molds and yeasts."
SilageKing can be used for cereal, lucerne and grass silage, MaizeKing is now available specifically for making maize silage.
For more information call Australian BioStart Ag Manager Nick Smyth 1800 359 559.
