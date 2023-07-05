Bare breech Poll Merinos offer options at Woodpark Poll

Woodpark Poll Merino stud principal, Stephen Huggins, Hay, NSW, with some of his stud flock which boast an average 8kg of 18.2 micron wool as an across-flock average, with a year in-year out lambing percentage of more than 100 per cent. Picture supplied

Based in the NSW Riverina, the Huggins family have been a name synonymous with quality Poll Merinos for almost 50 years, after Poll Merinos were introduced to their 150-year-old Merino stud, in the 1980s.

Today, Carol and Stephen Huggins, of Woodpark Poll Merino stud, continue to set the bar high when it comes to proven genetics and performance of their stud flock, and now boast an average 8kg of 18.2 micron wool as an across-flock average, with a year in-year out lambing percentage of more than 100 per cent.

Mr Huggins said the stud was transferred from his uncle Owen's property, Woodpark, at Jerilderie, to their home property, Eurolie, at Hay in 2003, where he and his wife, along with their children, Isobel, 20, Lily, 18, Olivia, 17, and Digby, 13, have run it for the past 20 years.

"Eurolie was purchased for the formation of the stud and to give us scope to breed the sheep we wanted to breed," he said.



The 3000-ewe Woodpark Poll Merino stud operates on 11,336 hectares of native Riverina grasslands at Eurolie, with a commercial operation of another 7500 ewes on 11,336ha on Narrawong, Hay, as well as their Wanganella property, Booabula Station, purchased in June, 2022.

Mr Huggins said the stud had a long term emphasis on breeding for profitability with the rare combination of a sheep that cut a large amount of low micron wool on a fertile, productive body with solid carcase traits.



"We have really good measured results from wether trial data that last year put us as the leading and most profitable bloodline in the trial's 17 years of operation," he said.

That trial is Australia"s largest commercial wether trial, the Peter Westblade Memorial Wether Challenge, which revealed the combined Woodpark Poll-blood flocks' combined fleece and carcase value was the highest in the trial.

"We believe it is the balance of many factors that counts. We don't singularly focus on eye muscle and fat, for example, and find it's equally important to have a balance of fleece weight and density, low micron, good carcase and easy lambing to back-up those results," Mr Huggins said.



"We have non-mulesed rams available with our bare breech line that we've been developing and which has been inherent in the flock for some time. We've pulled them together into one mob of over 400 ewes and they have met performance levels which have put them in our elite and double stud ranges which are the top two echelons of our stud structure.



"We took some of those ewes to a field days recently to demonstrate that they have a 7.5-8 kilogram fleece but still have that bare attribute, so we haven't traded fleece weight to achieve that.

"Because of the focus of our sheep being big, deep, square bodies with uncomplicated wools, we need to have fibre density, so we've actually got fleece weight with plainness and low micron."



Mr Huggins said Woodpark Poll's mature ewes had measured 17.9 and 17.8 micron and cut around 8kg of fleece.

"For the last two years, which have been quite good years, the two to seven year old's have tested in that 17.8-17.9 micron so that's total wool clip analysis, and our young weaner lambs come into the 16-17 micron range," he said.

"That gives you good fleece value, and at this time when all the commodities have slipped, eg lamb, sheep wool etc, to have a maximum output in the current market from all facets is a bonus."

Mr Huggins said the stud's focus on a sheep which delivered on many fronts had come to the fore with current conditions, which had highlighted the importance of having versatile sheep that were not singularly focused on one trait.

"This is not something that we are striving for, but something we've actually achieved with proven data to back it up," he said.

"A balanced approach gives higher income stream from the total components of production - we find if the right approach to breeding is taken, there doesn't have to be a counter production step.

"A plain but fibre dense skin that is mobile on the carcase will have a waxy white wool that is both water and dust repellent.

"And when that skin is on a deep and wide spring of rib sheep, that is an easy doing, high-conversion rate sheep. That mobile skin produces a lot more secondary fibres, that are both soft and fine, resulting in high fleece weight with low micron on a deep bodied robust easy care animal, easy lambing and fertile with high survival rates."

Mr Huggins said some in the sheep industry were pushing sheep that were single trait dominant, elevating the importance of one trait to the detriment of other traits.



The Woodpark Poll Merinos have been synonymous with quality for close to half a century. Picture supplied

"However, we see those sheep with poor tight dry skins having the impact of increasing micron whilst lowering fleece weight significantly," he said.

Mr Huggins said he was currently shearing 2000 wethers, however in his mature ewes that were shorn in his general shearing, there was only a 1-1.2 micron spread across 5500 ewes.

He believes this is a great example of the consistency and the type at Woodpark Poll.

Shearing annually each February, Mr Huggins said they had previously shorn eight monthly.

"However with all the data capture that we do and the workload that the stud involves, we've gone to a 12 month shearing to give us planning clarity with shearing contractors etc.," he said.



Mr Huggins said they had experienced a good season, supplementary feeding his stud sheep as little as possible.



"Generally they are all paddock run sheep, run in a contemporary group, allowing the best performers to show themselves just prior to shearing," he said.



"We want to hone our sheep type and the thing that's really importance to us is the predictability of our sheep.

"We've only used five outside sires since 2009, so we don't have a lot of outside genetics floating around: The sheep you see is exactly how they'll breed, so there is a lot of consistency which is very important. We also have a tightness of type so there's not a big variation.



"Because of the consistency and control we have over our breeding program and having the ewe base as large as we have, we don't need to be seeking outside genetics all the time. We are not closed to it but just have a limited approach to that.

"It's all about the selection process using the information we've got, including the breeding values, physical data and a good eye for style and softness.

Woodpark Poll Merino stud will offer 160 stud rams for sale at the Jerilderie Racecourse on September 25, with another 500-600 rams available for private selections in the days following the ram sale. Picture supplied

"We have confidence in the progeny that we produce, due to the level of control we have over our genetics."

Mr Huggins said all stud ewes and all rams were fleece tested every year, with all young rams and select maiden stud ewes DNA tested annually.

"The flock is benchmarked in wether trials and sire evaluations, as well as ASBVs, and every sheep is classed using objective information and visual assessment multiple times in the first years of life and through their life," he said.

Currently selling 600-700 rams annually, Mr Huggins said they held an annual stud ram sale of about 150 rams at the Jerilderie Racecourse, with another 500-600 rams sold in private selections in the days following the ram sale.

"This year's date is September 25, where we will be offering 160 rams at auction," he said.