HEREFORD bulls have been a solid fit on the Plunkett family's country on Balarang, 15km north of Timor in the central north of NSW.
It was in 1998 that the Plunketts bought Balarang, which consists of 6475ha of undulating to very steep heavily timbered country at the back border, which comprises basalt and shale.
It was during a regenerative agriculture tour four years ago that Balarang general manager Byron Hubbard became interested in utilising Hereford bulls.
"I was on the tour with Kay Payne and Scott Hall from Elite Poll Herefords and we discussed how functional cattle local to our area are. As we had Droughtmaster-cross cows at the end of the drought there was no requirement on what we had to breed them with. For this reason, we bought 10 Elite bulls that year, and we've ended up buying Elite bulls since," Mr Hubbard said.
He said Elite Herefords are well put together.
"They hold up in our country, they can handle the hilly terrain, the lower protein feed available, and they're used to the climate as the Elite stud is close by at Gundy. Elite breeds for the same traits I look for fertility, carcase, calving ease and longevity. These traits are really apparent in the females offered at the annual Elite on-property sale."
The Balarang program involves two joinings, the first beginning on June 1 for an autumn calving and the second from November 1 for a spring calving. At present, there are 400 cows and PTIC heifers on the property.
"We join at a rate of one bull to 30 cows and achieve a 90 per cent conception rate. Steers and non-replacement heifers are sent to the Caroona Feedlot at 400kg, with lighter types sold to the feed-on or restocker market."
Close to 640mm of rain usually descends on Balarang annually, but so far this year only 135mm has fallen.
"We've usually received 300 to 340mm by this time. The cattle are fine, but we've destocked by 60pc. We've been running the operation utilising regenerative agricultural principles for 13 years so the land is our primary concern."
It was with the aim of moving away from chemicals and fertilisers, while increasing stocking rates to create change in the Balarang pastures, which set Mr Hubbard down the holistic pathway.
"It's an effective management tool for a livestock business. The principles of regenerative ag mean we're matching stock numbers to the capability of the pastures. We have ground cover at all times. We also slow down the on-property hydrology as we're leaving tall standing feed, and using old timber and contour banks to stop water draining off the land. The knock-on effect is that we still have a solid bank of feed left for the cattle to see them through spring."
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
