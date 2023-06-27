The Land
Rural crime prevention police say farmers must be wary of unauthorised 'visitors'

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
Updated June 27 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 12:00pm
Police are warning property owners to be on the lookout for any unauthorised people on their land. Picture: File
Police are urging farmers to be extremely vigilant about any unauthorised people entering their property.

