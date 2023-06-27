Police are urging farmers to be extremely vigilant about any unauthorised people entering their property.
The rural crime prevention team (RCPT) claims rural landholders - particularly those on the South Coast - need to be on the lookout for any people who are entering private property without permission of the owner.
RCPT has been made aware of a number of incidents on the South Coast, where people have been located on private property without the owner's consent, pretending to be looking for vehicles or land to purchase.
If you happen to encounter any people trespassing on your property, ask the person to leave and, if possible obtain a description of the person/vehicle involved.
Police also urge landholders to report the matter to their local police or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
