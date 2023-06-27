A 52-year-old man has died after a light aircraft crashed at Tilpa in the state's far west yesterday.
According to police, around 12.10pm on June 26, emergency services were called to a property in Tilpa, 191km south west of Bourke, following reports a light aircraft had struck power lines and caught alight.
Officers attached to central north police district have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
