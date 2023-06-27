The Land
Plane crash at Tilpa: Man dies after light aircraft accident

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
Updated June 27 2023 - 11:03am, first published 11:00am
A Tilpa man has died after his light aircraft crashed. Picture: File
A Tilpa man has died after his light aircraft crashed. Picture: File

A 52-year-old man has died after a light aircraft crashed at Tilpa in the state's far west yesterday.

