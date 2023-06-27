The Land
A $470k grant will strengthen horticulture industry's supply chain traceability

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
Updated June 27 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 1:00pm
A $470k government grant is set to sharpen traceability in the horticulture industry. Picture: Supplied
A $470k government grant is set to sharpen traceability in the horticulture industry. Picture: Supplied

The horticulture industry is searching for innovative emerging tech to make it easy for growers to trace their produce along the supply chain to support maximum food safety and quality and support sustainability claims.

