Holding true to commercial roots.
This is something Tony Horvath and Roslyn Ware are passionate about, and it is this passion that means their Black Simmental stud bulls are kicking massive goals for commercial producers.
The owners of Fairview Black Simmentals are producing impressive sires north of Mungallala in the productive brigalow belt of southwest Queensland.
It is a region making a large contribution to the beef industry in breeding, back grounding, feedlotting and finishing, and this is another of Fairview's strengths.
Fairview is breeding Black Simmental bulls with the versatility and balance that perform in all these production systems, which gives producers the ability to custom-fit genetics to best achieve their business goals and make the most functional use of their pasture and resources.
Fairview is running 250 performance recorded females across two properties totalling 2400 hectares, and Mr Horvath says their core philosophy is to optimise rather than maximise and produce genetics that work in the long-term.
"We need to not only think about the animal but also the animal they came from. A successful beef breeding business is built around durable females," he said.
"Our breeding focuses on the more economically important traits, and we put most emphasis on fertility which is then followed by growth for age, with feed conversion and efficiency, muscle and marbling providing the suite of traits that puts producers in the best possible position to generate profit."
Mr Horvath believes serious genetic evaluation empowers them with the tools to responsibly breed towards a goal
"Simmental Australia has most recently partnered with International Genetic Solutions (IGS), which is now the world's largest performance recording system," he said.
"IGS is multi-breed and fueled by data from nearly 20 progressive organisations around the globe, with a combined 20-plus million animal records. It also includes DNA profiling and genomic enhanced EPDs.
"This progressive approach to analysing data is moving the Australian Simmental onto the world stage, with the ability to now compare animals across breeds.
"It is providing the industry with the most reliable genetic solutions tools to further assist producers to identify the most economically relevant traits in regards to their business, and to further enhance their ability to breed towards a specific outcome."
At Fairview, performance recording is a passion.
"The only way to achieve precise and true genetic predictions is to have it underpinned by accurate phenotypical data," he said.
"This begins at Fairview with the recording of birth weights and calving ease, which is then followed by 200-day weaning weights and docility scores. Four hundred-day weights and 600-day weights are also recorded.
"All bulls have a scrotal circumference measurement at 400 days as a measure of sexual maturity.
"At 600 days all bulls and replacement heifers are scanned for eye muscle area, intramuscular fat and also rib and rump fat distribution.
"This is also coupled with an independent structural assessment on feet and legs, muscle and fat score as well as docility."
He said mature cow weight, body condition scores and hip heights were recorded on cows at weaning time as a measure of female efficiency. All calving dates and joining history are also submitted on breeders.
"At calving, cows are given an udder score on teat size, udder evenness and udder suspension as well as a calving body condition score. Any cows outside of acceptable limits are removed from the breeding herd," he said.
"Our cows are never drenched or treated for buffalo fly and are exposed to the rigours of the natural environment. It is a management decision to let a cow experience some stress so that we can ultimately select for superior adaptation.
"We believe in getting our females mated correctly and to be using the best predictable sires that are available.
"At Fairview we conduct a three-cycle artificial insemination (AI) program annually introducing genetics from leading herds throughout Australia, America and Canada.
"Our joining commences in the last week of October with a whole-of-herd fixed time AI, which is then followed by another two cycles of heat detection AI."
Fairview's fourth annual on-property sale will showcase their outstanding sires on August 16, offering 49 two-year-old Black Simmental composite bulls.
Inspections will take place from 10am, and lunch will be provided at midday. The live Helmsman sale will kick off at 1pm via Elders and AuctionsPlus.
Holding true to commercial roots is absolutely crucial at Fairview.
"We believe that to maximise longevity and optimal performance, we need to let our bulls grow into themselves naturally," he said.
"Our sale bulls this year for most of their lives have been grown out on 100 per cent grass, mainly buffel and native grasses on improved brigalow country.
From 120 days prior to sale, they have been given access to a meal-based production lick and millet hay. Our bulls achieve a whole of life average daily weight gain of around a kilogram or better and a sale weight of 750-800kg."
To assist in getting bulls home stress free, Fairview is offering free delivery to all major selling centres in Queensland and NSW, and offer free delivery within a 200km radius of Fairview.
"Our philosophy is to present bulls in ready-to-work condition with enough growth and muscle expression to do their genetics justice," he said.
"This has been reinforced with our past sales achieving 100pc clearance, and bolstered by strong local support and positive feedback on bull performance, doability and affordability."
National agricultural features and special publications journalist for ACM
National agricultural features and special publications journalist for ACM
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.