After 64 years, the final egg has rolled off the production line at family-owned Smalls Trading Co.
Loved by customers across central Queensland, the Mount Morgan producer's "Country Fresh Eggs" are no more after owners Gary Small and sister Nadine Goody decided to sell the business and retire.
"It will be hard to leave, but you've got to have a life, because when you're poultry farming, you're on call every day of the week," Mr Small said.
"It's going to be a big change to start with, but I'm looking forward to it now it's getting closer," Ms Goody said.
"I've got grandchildren, so I can spoil them and I'll be able to do what I want each day."
The business began with Kevin and Doreen Small when Kevin bought some hens to combat weeds.
"Dad bought 50 chooks to kill the nut grass and decided it looked a bit profitable, so he kept buying a few more and a few more and then he shifted out of town and bought this property in '59," Ms Goody said.
In 1976, Nadine, Gary and their siblings Robert and Leanne entered into a business partnership with their parents.
But with Nadine and Gary's parents and siblings now deceased and their own children forging seperate careers, the Smalls Trading Co name will stop here.
However, the property will live on as an egg farm under new owners, Peacefield Poultry Farms.
"We were lucky enough that someone who had the vision is going to buy the place," Mr Small said.
Mr Small said it was the right time to leave as the phase out of cage eggs continued.
"The egg industry's going in a different direction, so we said we're going to call it time," he said.
Ironically, Ms Gooding recalls they were actually free range to begin with.
"When mum and dad started the business back in '59, we were free range farmers," she said.
Also in the news:Police warn landholders to be on the lookout for trespassers
Also in the news: Rain keeps falling in the south as north watches outlook
"Science and the government said that to save on mortality rates and diseases, it was best to take the chooks off the ground and put them in cages and that's what we did."
Mr Small said one of his proudest achievements was helping build the business extensively amid the deregulation of the Queensland egg industry in 1994 and animal welfare changes.
"In 1976 we had 10,000 birds, and opportunities arose to keep increasing our egg numbers [to meet] demand until we reached the capacity here of about 65,000 layers," he said.
"Regulation changes in the code of practice [meant] we had to change our cage systems from the battery cages to the conventional cages which cost a lot of money.
"We shut that old shed down and got new sheds and more modern equipment and the place was running extremely well, but unfortunately our age caught us."
The pair credit their success to the loyalty of their customers, from Gladstone and Moura out west to Longreach.
"Nearly the whole central Queensland area will probably be looking for our eggs on the shelves but they're not there," Mr Small said.
Member for Flynn Colin Boyce wished them well in Parliament recently.
"I met with Nadine and Gary in 2021 and I saw first-hand the fantastic operation that they run," Mr Boyce said.
"I would like to wish Nadine and Gary all the best for their well-deserved retirement and thank them for their commitment to feeding our region and beyond with delicious eggs."
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.