The Land
Home/News

Smalls Trading Co sells its last eggs after 64 years in the industry

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
June 28 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Goody and Gary Small are calling time on their poultry careers. Picture supplied
Nadine Goody and Gary Small are calling time on their poultry careers. Picture supplied

After 64 years, the final egg has rolled off the production line at family-owned Smalls Trading Co.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.