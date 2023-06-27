According to figures released by the NSW Department of Primary Industries, new detections in both the emergency eradication (red) and surveillance (purple) zones have steadied in recent months which the DPI says validates the approach it adopted along side critical stakeholders and the beekeeping community.
Since Varroa mite was first detected within sentinel hives at the Port of Newcastle in June 2022, more than 2100 staff from bodies including NSW DPI, Local Land Services, NSW Rural Fire Service, industry groups, beekeepers and volunteers have contributed more than 451,000 hours towards fighting the pest, and according to the DPI hundreds of field and logistical personnel remain actively committed to eradicating the Varroa mite from the nation.
Just over 100 infested properties were recorded in the approximate six month time frame since the first detection to the start of the year with 25,271 bee hives euthanised across the emergency eradication zones.
But since the start of 2023, the total number of infested properties had only climbed by 75 to 175.
The emergency eradication zone now covers an area of approximately 1,035,381 hectares in size.
A NSW DPI spokesperson said that eradication of Varroa mite is still a long way off and there was still work to be done to achieve this goal.
"Based on the progress of the response so far, all the government and 16 industry members represented at the Consultative Committee on Emergency Plant Pests support that Varroa mite is still technically feasible to eradicate from Australia," the spokesperson said.
"The establishment of Varroa mite will have grave consequences, not only for honey bee industry but also to all pollination reliant industries worth over $16 billion annually.
"The beekeeping community continues to play a critical role in containing and eradicating this destructive pest.
"Beekeepers are reminded to abide by current movement and restriction orders, register their hives and report any suspicious hive movements.
"All beekeepers, both commercial and recreational, must also continue to undertake testing of their hives, at least once every 16 weeks, and report the results to NSW DPI.
"NSW DPI thanks both the beekeeping and general community for their ongoing support and cooperation in the fight to eradicate the Varroa mite from Australia."
