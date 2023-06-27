The Land
Corn and soybean prices surge as dry conditions grip US Midwest

By Darcy Ingram
June 28 2023 - 6:00am
Futures markets have been highly reactive to the deteriorating conditions in the US, with corn and soybean values surging to multi-month highs. Picture via Shutterstock
Domestic grain values have struggled to keep pace with global markets in recent weeks as the well-publicised dry conditions continue to wreak havoc on row crops throughout the US Midwest.

