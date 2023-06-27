Dairy processors are "jostling for position" as the July 1 deadline looms to lock in opening farmgate milk prices.
Fonterra has joined those increasing prices, with managing director Rene Dedoncker telling suppliers the processor would now offer $9.20 a kilogram milk solids for the 2023-24 season.
That was a 20c/kg MS jump and comprises a payment of 17c/kg butterfat and 24c/kg protein.
Lactalis earlier announced it would increase its price from $9.50/kg MS to 9.75/kg MS for Victoria, the southern Riverina and Tasmania, while ACM stepped up its weighted average milk price by 15c/kg MS, taking it to a price range of $8.84-9.67/kg MS.
"The price increase is reflective of the commercial arrangements we have been able to secure for our milk solids and our intent to ensure our suppliers have a strong and market-relative price for the 2023-24 season," ACM chairman Michael Auld said.
Australian Dairy Farmers Corporation also raised its price by 20c/kg MS to an average price of $9.60/kg MS, based on 4 per cent fat and 3.2pc protein.
Saputo Dairy Australia has also upped its price with a revised weighted opening average milk price of $9.15-9.30/kg MS.
That was an increase of 17c/kg butterfat and 34ckg protein, or 25c/kg MS.
It comes as the latest Dairy Australia figures show there was an increase of 1.6pc in national milk production in May, compared with the same time for the previous year.
For Victoria, the decline in production slowed and dropped by 0.3pc.
Year-to-date production is down 6.4pc.
Milk production in Gippsland and western Victoria increased by 1pc and 3.5pc, respectively.
It dropped in northern Victoria by 4.5pc.
Year-to-date figures show Gippsland was down 7.2pc, northern Victoria 7.4pc and western Victoria 4.7pc.
Rabobank senior dairy analyst Michael Harvey said it was not surprising to see a "jostling for position" among processors given the heated competition for supply.
"Broadly speaking, milk prices have come in above our expectations which is a pleasing thing for dairy farm businesses," he said.
"More importantly, new-season milk prices are now guaranteed, and at levels that will support farm profitability.
"Once the new season commences, further upside in milk prices will be underpinned by market conditions."
Mr Harvey said it would be hard to see markets improving enough to drive the farmgate price higher.
In the near-term, commodity markets remained soft.
"In US dollar prices, commodity prices are still falling and the Australian dollar has been firming," he said.
"So, this is eroding export and ingredient returns even more.
"Domestic markets are performing better due to higher price points, but there is consumer trading down to lower margin products and imports are picking up."
Dairy Australia industry analyst Eliza Redfern agreed the decline in milk production this season had meant competition to secure supply remained strong.
She said that was particularly the case "in light of the excess stainless steel capacity in several dairying regions".
"While there is potential for step ups to occur, they may be limited, particularly in comparison to seasons before the existence of the Dairy Code of Conduct," Ms Redfern said.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
