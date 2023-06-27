The Land
New government body to take control of flood recovery in Northern Rivers

June 28 2023 - 8:30am
The new government body allows the NSW Reconstruction Authority (NSWRA) to make prompt decisions to influence reconstruction. Picture: File
The NSW government has officially declared the Northern Rivers a formal reconstruction area to help support the building of homes after last year's devastating floods.

