If feral pigs were stomping their way across Sydney, killing domestic pets, destroying gardens, and damaging vehicles, it would be front-page news until numbers were under control.
Instead, farmers across the state are at their wits end trying to tackle this growing economic and environmental disaster.
Years of high rainfall have seen an exceptional rise in these pests to the detriment of livestock, crops, native wildlife and infrastructure.
They're moving east at an unprecedented rate.
It's a state-wide problem.
The number one issue being raised across NSW Farmers' branch meetings is the scourge of feral pigs.
Farmers are spending hours each day trying to reduce numbers on farm but the damage bills keep rising.
Despite an increase in culling, (aerial shooting over the past year saw 80 per cent more pigs culled than the year before) government control efforts have only made a slight dent in overall numbers.
According to Local Land Services, more than 63,000 feral pigs had been culled as part of co-ordinated aerial and on-ground shooting and baiting in the past 12 months, but actual numbers are likely to be far greater.
NSW Farmers' Association is raising serious concerns about what will happen when the state government's additional pig control funding ends on 30 June.
Trying to get on top of this problem farm-to-farm isn't cutting the mustard.
We need a holistic, multi-departmental approach to combat feral pigs.
If done properly, combating the feral pig problem could prove to be the gold standard on how government, private enterprise and rural landholders can work together to achieve an effective pest management outcome, but time is running out.
It requires all hands-on deck.
