Win a Pen of Santa Steers Competition 2023 terms and conditions

TERMS AND CONDITIONS
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 The following terms and conditions apply for the The Land's Win a Pen of Santa Steers Competition (the "Competition") and by submitting an Entry into this Competition, entrants warrant that they have read, understand and agree to be bound by them.
1.2 These terms and conditions can be viewed by visiting www.theland.com.au ("the website").
2. PROMOTER
2.1 The promoter is Rural Press Pty Ltd (ABN 47 000 010 382).
3. DURATION
3.1 Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST Sydney) on Thursday June 22, 2023 and closes 5:00pm (AEST Sydney) time on Wednesday 26th July, 2023 ("Promotional Period").
3.2 The Promoter reserves the right to extend the competition period at its own discretion.
4. ELIGIBILITY
4.1 Entry is available to permanent residents of New South Wales and Queensland aged 18 years or over who have purchased The Land newspaper.
4.2 Employees, directors, management (and their immediate families) of the Promoter and their related bodies are ineligible to enter. Employees and the immediate families of all associated sponsors and participating companies are also ineligible to enter.
4.3 Entrants warrant that they are entering this Competition in a wholly private nature and are not entering on behalf of an enterprise activity they are involved in.
5. METHOD OF ENTRY
5.1 To enter via The Land newspaper:
(a) To be eligible entrants must purchase an issue of The Land (edition dates - June 23 through to July 21, 2023) to obtain the relevant entry form.
(b) Entrants must then complete the entry form in full in the manner required and mail the completed original entry form, in its entirety, in a stamped envelope and address the envelope as indicated on the entry form.
(c) The entry form must be original and no copies or images will be accepted.
(d) Multiple entries will be accepted but each entry must contain an original entry form and must be posted as required in a separate stamped envelope.
(e) The Promoter accepts no responsibility for late, lost or misdirected entries. Incorrect, incomplete or incomprehensible entries will be ineligible to enter.
(f) Entries close 5:00pm (AEST Sydney), Wednesday 26th July, 2023.
5.2 The Promoter reserves the right, at any time, to verify the validity of entries and entrants (including an entrant's identity, age and place of residence) and reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who the Promoter has reason to believe has breached any of these Terms and Conditions, tampered with the entry process or engaged in any unlawful or other improper misconduct calculated to jeopardise the fair and proper conduct of the promotion. Errors and omissions may be accepted at the Promoter's discretion. Failure by the Promoter to enforce any of its rights at any stage does not constitute a waiver of those rights. The Promoter's legal rights to recover damages or other compensation from such an offender are reserved.
5.3 Any person who is discovered to have used or attempted to use more than one name or alias in entering the Competition will be disqualified from participating in the Competition and/or redeeming the prize stated.
5.5 Should an entrant's contact details change during the Competition Period, it is the entrant's responsibility to notify the Promoter. A request to access or modify any information provided in an Entry should be directed to the Promoter.
6. DRAW
6.1 The draw will take place at The Land Newspaper head office, 159 Bells Line of Road, North Richmond, NSW, 2754 on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 3pm AEST. The Promoter reserves the right to draw additional reserve entries and record them in order in case of an invalid entry or ineligible entrant. The draw will be by manual random selection by a staff member of Australian Community Media. The first correctly submitted entry drawn will be proclaimed winner subject to these Terms and Conditions.
7. PRIZE
7.1 Prize is to retain 3 Santa Gertrudis Heifers or fifty (50) per cent of the cash proceeds from the sale of six (6) Santa Gertrudis Heifers with the remaining fifty (50) per cent of the cash proceeds will be donated to the selected charity of the Promoter (the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service of NSW). These terms and conditions must be agreed upon entry. The promoter is Rural Press Pty Ltd, ABN 47 000 010 382 of 159 Bells Line of Rd, North Richmond, NSW, 2754. Full terms and conditions can be found at www.theland.com.au.
8. NOTIFICATION
8.1 The winner will be notified by telephone and in writing via email, via the information provided on the entry form, prior to publication of the winners name and details in The Land Newspaper, Thursday, August 3, 2023.
9. PRIZE COLLECTION
9.1 Winner will be responsible for any travel to and from the collection point, as well as transportation of the prize from the collection point, at their own cost. The Promoter reserves the right to request winners to provide proof of identity, proof of residency and/or proof of Entry validity (for example, a phone bill or store receipt for purchase requirement) in order to claim a prize. Proof of identity, residency and/or entry validity considered suitable for verification is at the Promoter's discretion. In the event that a winner cannot provide suitable proof, the winner will forfeit the prize in whole and no substitute will be offered.
9.2 The winner must sign these terms and conditions if requested in a form prescribed by the Promoter in order to receive their prize.
10. PRIZE AVAILABILITY
10.1 The Promoter will not be responsible or liable if for any reason beyond their reasonable control any element of any prize is not provided or becomes unavailable for any reason.
10.2 The Promoter may, subject to State regulations, substitute a different prize of equivalent value in place of any prize referred to in these terms and conditions.
10.3 In the event for any reason a winner does not take an element of a prize at the time stipulated by the Promoter then that element of the prize will be forfeited by the winner. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for any variation in prize value.
10.4 The Promoter will not be responsible for any changes in times or dates, or cancellations or rescheduling of events that may prevent the prize winner from redeeming the prize or any part of it.
10.5 Prize, or any unused portion, is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be taken as cash, unless otherwise specified.
11. TAXES
11.1 Any tax payable as a result of a prize being awarded or received will be the responsibility of the winner. Winners should seek independent financial advice prior to accepting a prize if this is a concern.
12. UNCLAIMED PRIZES
12.1 If there are any unclaimed or un-awarded prizes, a prize draw will be conducted on 27th October 2023 at the same time and place as the original draw. If a winner is drawn they will be contacted by phone and in writing within two (2) business days and will have their name published in The Land Newspaper on the next publication issued on 2 /11 /2023.
13. PUBLICITY MATERIALS
13.1 It is a condition of entry that the Promoter has the right to publicise the names, characters, likenesses or voices of any entrants for any promotion or matter incidental to the Competition.
13.2 Entrants consent to their Entry being read out on air and/or to their telephone and other conversations with the Promoter being broadcast on air.
13.3 Entrants may be required by the Promoter to participate in photo, recording, video and/or film session(s) (the "publicity materials") and acknowledge that the Promoter has the right to use such publicity materials in any medium (including, without limitation, the internet) and in any reasonable manner it sees fit, unless that person advises the Promoter at the time of entering the Competition that he/she wishes to retain his/her anonymity.
13.4 Entrants also acknowledge that the publicity materials may be provided to the prize provider for the purposes of promotional display.
14. COPYRIGHT
15. RELEASE AND INDEMNITY
15.1 Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits, excludes or modifies or purports to limit, exclude or modify the statutory consumer guarantees as provided under the Competition and Consumer Act, as well as any other implied warranties under the ASIC Act or similar consumer protection laws in the States and Territories of Australia ("Non-Excludable Guarantees"). Except for any liability that cannot by law be excluded, including the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter (including its respective officers, employees and agents) excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal injury; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of the promotion. Except for any liability that cannot by law be excluded, including the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter (including its respective officers, employees and agents) is not responsible for and excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal injury; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of: (a) any technical difficulties or equipment malfunction (whether or not under the Promoter's control); (b) any theft, unauthorised access or third party interference; (c) any entry or prize claim that is late, lost, altered, damaged or misdirected (whether or not after their receipt by the Promoter) due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter; (d) any variation in prize value to that stated in these Terms and Conditions; (e) any tax liability incurred by a winner or entrant; or (f) use of the prize
16. TAMPERING AND OTHER MATTERS
16.1 If this promotion is interfered with in any way or is not capable of being conducted as reasonably anticipated due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter, including but not limited to technical difficulties, unauthorised intervention or fraud, the Promoter reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to the fullest extent permitted by law (a) to disqualify any entrant; or (b) to modify, suspend, terminate or cancel the promotion, as appropriate, subject to the directions of any regulatory authority.
17. TERMINATION OF COMPETITION
17.1 The Promoter may (subject to State Regulations), vary the terms of or terminate this Competition at any time at its absolute discretion without liability to any entrant or other person. The Promoter will not award the prize if the Competition is terminated.
18. DECISIONS FINAL
18.1 All decisions and actions of the Promoter relating to the Competition and/or redemption of the prizes are exercised according to its absolute discretion and are final. No discussions or correspondence with entrants or any other person will be entered into.
19. REDRAW
20. PERSONAL INFORMATION AND PRIVACY
20.1 The Promoter collects personal information ("PI") in order to conduct the promotion and may, for this purpose, disclose such PI to third parties, including but not limited to agents, contractors, service providers, prize suppliers and, as required, to Australian regulatory authorities. Entry is conditional on providing this PI. The Promoter will also use and handle PI as set out in its Privacy Policy, which can be viewed at https://acm.media/privacy-policy/. In addition to any use that may be outlined in the Promoter's Privacy Policy, the Promoter may, for an indefinite period, unless otherwise advised, use the PI for promotional, marketing, publicity, research and profiling purposes, including sending electronic messages or telephoning the entrant. The Privacy Policy also contains information about how entrants may opt out, access, update or correct their PI, how entrants may complain about a breach of the Australian Privacy Principles or any other applicable law and how those complaints will be dealt with. All entries become the property of the Promoter. The Promoter will not disclose PI to any entity outside of Australia
21. The Promoter is Rural Press Pty Ltd, 159 Bells Line of Road, North Richmond NSW. ABN 47 000 010 382.
