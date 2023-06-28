For six-year-old Hugh Gaukroger, this is the first year he's been able to compete in Rocky Junior Beef.
He's patiently watched his older brother and cousins show cattle, but this time he'll be in the ring too.
Hugh's mum Carley Gaukroger said her son was excited to compete - but was, "probably loving the canteen more than anything else".
Ms Gaukroger was one of the many parents who carted a vehicle full of kids and a trailer load of beasts to compete in Rocky Junior Beef. With her were her two sons, three nieces, and five GL Brangus wieners.
"Mostly importantly it teaches kids good work ethic," said Ms Gaukroger.
"They've got to be up while it's still dark - tending to the animal's needs and being selfless.
"They've got to learn that their animals here can't tend to themselves so they've got to make sure they're fed, watered, and bathed."
He would put the skills into practice when he exhibited the nine-month-old red Brangus heifer GL Miss Tiffany in the Pee Wee (under 8s) Junior Interbreed Registered Heifer Class on Thursday, June 29.
He was also competing in the Pee Wee Junior Judging Competition on Wednesday, June 28.
"For the little ones we choose for temperament," said Ms Gaukroger.
"I know we can focus a lot on what's right to exhibit in the ring, but at that younger age it's really got to be about the temperament and what's safe and what they feel comfortable around."
The road to getting young kids ready to exhibit involved slowly building up their confidence over time.
Ms Gaukroger said the process to prepare the beast was, "no different to breaking in a horse", and it took four to six months of prep to break in and halter the animal before the kids interacted with it.
"We build up their confidence slowly but surely, just small bits of interaction with them and just getting them used to them and it's all about getting the animal comfortable with the child.
"After the kids are introduced they spend every afternoon feeding them, watering them, and tending to their needs."
The other reason the family has placed an emphasis on showing was to expose kids to the cattle industry at an early age.
The Gaukroger family has a black and red Brangus stud operation comprising of several properties spread across the central Queensland area, from Rockhampton out to Bluff in the Central Highlands region.
"All the five grand kids are all heavily involved in the stud."
"We don't get to too many shows but we always focus on Junior Beef as it's a really good one and close to home," said Ms Gaukroger.
Another family who made the trip to Rocky Junior Beef from their 150 acre property in Alton Downs was the Georgeson family.
The family had 80 head of cattle made up of a Droughtmaster Brangus base, with Brahman bulls put over them.
Dad Simon, who also musters in Northern Queensland, said his six-year-old son Ryder and 11 year-old daughter Charlie started showing cattle last year.
"This is our second year breaking in calves and bringing them for the shows. It's a really big eye-opener," he said.
"There's a lot of time that gets spent getting the kids ready for the shows."
Mr Georgeson said the main benefit for Ryder was developing social skills.
For Charlie, it had helped build her self-esteem and self-confidence.
"They're learning responsibility and how to look after things and having that grounding that they've got to go out and do their chores no matter what's happening."
Both parents emphasised the experience of attending Rocky Junior Beef was great to develop mateship between a wide range of kids from various regions.
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
