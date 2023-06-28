Year 9 and 10 agriculture students have swapped their pen for a handpiece at the Wool Works Shearing School this week to learn skills that could result in a six-figure pay packet, according to industry professionals.
From June 28 until June 30, an historic shearing shed at the Tamworth Local Aboriginal Land Council's Trelawney Station, near Somerton, will serve as a classroom for 25 students from Peel, Oxley, and Quirindi high schools, Carinya Christian School and Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School.
Students will learn about shearing, crutching, wool handling, animal husbandry and biosecurity.
Regional Development Australia Northern Inland chair Russel Stewart said agriculture-focused students needed skills that would make them valuable to rural employers.
"The industry is so desperate for shearers that some farms around the country have had shearing delayed by months," he said.
"It might be three days away from school, but this is not a cruisy bludge."
READ MORE:
RDANI executive director Nathan Axelsson said the initiative was funded by training services NSW as part of the regional industry education partnerships program.
"The shearing school is not just about engaging education, it is an intensive practical experience," he said.
"There has been lots of demand from students to participate in the school with many currently on a wait list.
"Our trainers convey a great deal in a matter of days, due to the practical approaches taken in our shearing schools.
"Another one is already locked in for term three at Trelawney Station, while others are possible around the Northern Inland region."
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land.
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.