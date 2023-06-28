The Land
Students swapped the classroom for a shearing shed at the Wool Works Shearing School

Elka Devney
Elka Devney
June 28 2023 - 1:00pm
Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School Year 9 students, Archie Crowe, Drew O'Connor, Harry Beer and Hayden Benson. Picture by: Nathan Axelsson
Year 9 and 10 agriculture students have swapped their pen for a handpiece at the Wool Works Shearing School this week to learn skills that could result in a six-figure pay packet, according to industry professionals.

