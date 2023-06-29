UPPER Horton Valley property St Elmo is a 1216 hectares (3006 acres) property with average annual rainfall of 860mm (34 inches) and good access to Moree, Narrabri and Barraba.
Located on Terry Hie Hie Road at Rocky Creek, the lease in perpetuity is described as being still in the development stage, with the surrounding established properties a good indicator of the potential of the block.
In recent times St Elmo has been run as a Merino breeding operation and a cattle breeding/fattening block.
As a cattle enterprise, the estimated current carrying of St Elmo is about 180 to 200 breeders plus followers.
St Elmo is divided into eight paddocks with a large amount of internal fencing having been undertaken. Some 12ha has been fenced off as a habitat for regent honeyeaters.
The property features sheltered grazing valleys and has fertile alluvial flats along the creeks rising to low grazing hills and then steeper timbered country at the back. In the past, some 80ha (200 acre) has been farmed and planted with oats.
Soil types are predominately red to chocolate loams with some black alluvial, rising to some gravelly ridges.
Timbers include mainly apple gum, kurrajong, wilga, white box, broad leaf Iron bark and pine with some ti tree along the waterways.
Pastures include native species including red grass and coolatai as well as winter medics.
Water is supplied by eight dams and semi-permanent holes along Campbell and Dry creeks, which are complemented by three permanent springs.
There is also an unequipped bore located between the homestead and the shearing shed and six rainwater tanks with a combined storage capacity of 110,000 litres.
The older style four bedroom homestead is surrounded by a verandah. There are also shearers quarters with two bedrooms that have been partly renovated.
The unequipped three stand shearing shed has an attached, recently constructed skillion to store farm machinery. Other improvements include a machinery shed and a 40 tonne bottom silo.
St Elmo has sheep yards at the back of the property as well as at the shearing shed.
There timber and steel cattle yards are equipped with a CIA crush.
St Elmo will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Moree on August 3.
Contact Ed Wisemantel, 0423 070 103, Ray White Rural, Moree.
