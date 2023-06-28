The Land
Man dies after Southern Highlands crash on highway

Updated June 28 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 12:00pm
Emergency services were called to the crash on Tuesday afternoon. File picture
A man has died after a ute crashed into a tree in the NSW Southern Highlands.

