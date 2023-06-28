A man has died after a ute crashed into a tree in the NSW Southern Highlands.
Emergency services were called to the Illawarra Highway, Burrawang, on Tuesday, June 27 following reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Hume district officers attended the scene where they were told a ute had left the road and crashed into a tree, police said in a statement.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, but died at the scene.
He is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged in his 50s.
Inquiries into the circumstance surrounding the crash are underway and a report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
