The Land
University of New England study finds drought resilience methods

Shan Goodwin
Rachel Simmonds
By Shan Goodwin, and Rachel Simmonds
June 28 2023 - 6:00pm
Wurrook Merinos' Paul Walton, right, says he focused on improving his flock quality during droughts. Picture by Joely Mitchell
Focusing on a higher profit per animal will render scale less important, reduce risk and take the pressure off resources and vulnerability to drought, researchers say.

