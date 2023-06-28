The Land
Poison-spraying sensor technology to combat feral cats

By Michael Ramsey
June 29 2023 - 6:00am
Dozens of mammal, reptile and bird species in WA are vulnerable to predation by feral cats. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
A robotic device which sprays lethal poison on feral cats will be deployed in a nation-first strategy to combat the predators.

