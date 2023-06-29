A delegation from Tamworth Regional Council have offered their expertise to a deluge of regional councils gathered in Parkes this week.
Councils from across the state poured into the 2023 Local Government NSW Water Conference with the goal of sharing effective water management strategies.
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said council staff have a lot of knowledge to offer.
"In this particular case, the water conference, we've got some very well-credentialed people that can offer a lot of expertise," Cr Webb said.
The mayor said there are several lessons councils across the state can learn from the 2017-2020 drought which ripped an estimated $70 million out of the Tamworth economy.
Members of Tamworth council staff took part in multiple presentations over the three-day conference from Monday, June 26, to Wednesday, June 28.
Director of Water and Waste Bruce Logan chaired a panel discussion titled Dammed if you do, dammed if you don't on the pros and cons of relying on dam infrastructure for flood mitigation, and Strategy and Infrastructure Project Manager Naomi Schipanski delivered a presentation on recent improvements to Tamworth's water network resilience.
Cr Webb said he also met with NSW Water Minister Rose Jackson and Shadow Water Minister Steph Cooke to discuss further water security measures for the region, including the "cutting-edge" water purification plant council has been pursuing for nearly a year.
Parkes Shire Council took the opportunity to showcase its own state-of-the-art infrastructure, including its water treatment plant, wastewater treatment plant, and recycled water treatment plant.
Cr Webb said touring these facilities provided a few helpful insights, but the project Tamworth is seeking is on another level.
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
