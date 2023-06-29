The Land
Lessons to be learned and experiences shared by Tamworth council at water conference

Jonathan Hawes
June 29 2023 - 5:00pm
Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb said Tamworth has "a lot to offer" other councils in terms of how to manage a drought. Picture file
A delegation from Tamworth Regional Council have offered their expertise to a deluge of regional councils gathered in Parkes this week.

