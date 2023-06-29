Highly productive and well appointed NSW South West Slopes property grazing property Tara has an estimated carrying capacity of 5000 dry sheep equivalents.
Backed by a significant investment in soil fertility, the highly improved 528 hectare (1304 acre) property has a history of carrying about 2800 Merino ewes producing crossbred store lambs.
Located 17km from Booroowa, Tara rises from the Boorowa River to undulating grazing land with some sheltered timbered areas.
The property features a combination of yellow podzolics and yellow and brown soils growing improved and native perennial grasses and clovers.
Water is supplied from a network of dams and a 900m of frontage to the Boorowa River.
The average annual rainfall is 610mm (24 inches).
The property has a history of carrying about 2800 Merino ewes producing crossbred store lambs.
Operational improvements include a three stand shearing shed, steel sheep and cattle yards and machinery/hay sheds.
There is also a four bedroom residence in need of renovation.
Tara is located about 164km from Young, 130km from Canberra and 370km from Sydney.
Tara is being sold through LAWD by an expressions of interest process that closes on August 3.
The property is expected to attrcat offers of more than $6 million.
Contact Col Medway, 0428 481 243, or Tim Corcoran, 0407 893 935, LAWD.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.