Many producers have seen record pest numbers in recent months following the first dry summer in a number of years, culminating in what chopper pilot James Lahey described as "the perfect storm."
Mr Lahey does aerial pest eradication for Brolga Helicopters, based at Boomi, south of Goondiwindi, and when speaking about the season, said conditions had been ideal for pest numbers to "explode."
"That's probably the other thing that's really taken off with this weather, is the pest numbers," he said,
"The season's have been that good the past couple of years, the roo numbers and pig numbers, everything has just been booming.
"Around the Goondiwindi region, some of the old blokes are saying it's almost the worst it's ever been with pig numbers.
"It's just been the perfect build up for them."
Operating west to Mungindi, north to Moonie and Millmerran, and east to Texas, Mr Lahey said they had been flat out over the last 12 months, with more than 750 hours of pig shooting this financial year.
"Summer was pretty quiet, and then it started cooling down and the numbers just went through the roof," he said.
"Last year we'd go out and maybe shoot 300, and that was a reasonable day. Now this year, we're shooting six or 700 a day.
"We shot 950 in one day a couple of weeks ago.
"The numbers over the past six months have definitely just exploded."
Mr Lahey said producers had been seeing the effects of the escalation of both roo and pig numbers in recent months, with significant crop damage around the area.
"You see the impact from them too, on what people are farming, particularly with people who have planted chickpeas and fava beans, those crops that the pigs love hammering," he said.
"Instead of being three or four pigs, there's a mob of thirty who, over a couple of nights, can do a fair bit of damage.
"It's hard to take into account, but the amount of roos getting around, that's also got to be affecting people's paddocks. It's got to be adding a bit of pressure, with more mouths eating your feed.
"Coming out of the drought, pest numbers were down and now they've been building a lot over the last six months.
"They're breeding quicker than you can keep on top of them."
