The Land
Home/News
Watch

White rhino calf born at Dubbo's Taronga Western Plains Zoo

By Newsroom
July 1 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There was a delightful surprise for keepers at Taronga Western Plains Zoo recently when they checked the rhino enclosure at the start of the day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.