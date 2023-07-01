There was a delightful surprise for keepers at Taronga Western Plains Zoo recently when they checked the rhino enclosure at the start of the day.
On the morning of Friday, June 16 it was discovered a male rhino calf had been born to mother Mopani.
"We had been keeping a close eye on Mopani as she approached the end of her gestation, which is approximately 16-18 months for a white rhino," keeper Fiona Cameron said.
"Mopani is an experienced mum and her pregnancy was very smooth. A couple of weeks ago we observed that she was getting closer to delivering.
"Happily when I arrived at the white rhino yards, I saw the calf up and about and by her side. It was pretty special to be the first to know he had arrived."
The calf is now just over a week old and meeting all his early milestones, including suckling, sleeping and putting on weight.
"He's very active and inquisitive about his surroundings and moving around with mum really well," Ms Cameron said.
"Taronga Western Plains Zoo is now one of the largest holders of white rhinos in our region, which is absolutely crucial for conservation, and raising awareness of the plight of this remarkable species."
After spending the past week bonding behind the scenes, Mopani and her calf have now joined older female Likwezi on the main paddock, much to the delight of guests.
The calf was sired by Umfana, who resided at Taronga Western Plains Zoo for about 20 years before moving to Monarto Safari Park in South Australia in 2022.
The zoo is now home to four males, including breeding bull Satara and younger males Winston and Humphrey.
The southern white rhinoceros is classified as near threatened in the wild, largely due to the threat of poaching for its horn. The horn is made of keratin fibres, the same as human hair or fingernails, but is a highly sought-after commodity for dagger handles and for use in traditional medicines, despite there being no scientific evidence of its efficacy.
Taronga is a founding member of the International Rhino Foundation, and Taronga Western Plains Zoo has a long-established breeding program for the southern white rhinoceros.
Rhinos are not the only babies bouncing around at Taronga Western Plains Zoo, with three-month-old meerkat pups Asali, Karoo, Keo and Nia all growing up strong and healthy while there are five giraffe calves who are growing in curiosity.
Lion cubs Amali, Imani and Mara can also be see via the Lions Pride Lands Patrol truck and they can be spotted playing, exploring, sleeping and learning from mum and dad, Marion and Lwazi.
