Tamworth will come alive to the sound of country music as organisers prepare to bring the Hats Off To Country festival to town in July.
The 23rd running of the event will take place from July 6-9.
This year's four-day festival has an enviable line-up of acts catering to all ages across 15 venues, including popular collaborators and multi-Golden Guitar winners Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole, Travis List, and songwriting trio Andrew Swift, Ashleigh Dallas and South Australian now Nashvillian Bluegrass favourite Kristy Cox.
Andrew Swift has not performed at the festival since before the pandemic.
"My last one must've been 2019, so needless to say, I can't wait to get back for this year's festival," he said.
Swift said most of his songs are based on his life or the people in it.
"Creative licensing is a handy tool, though; often, there is a twist of the truth or an embellishment here and there that allows for a more interesting story.
"Mind you, I have quite a few songs that are true from start to finish."
He is looking forward to the songwriters' round with Dallas and Cox.
"I love a good writers' round; they're intimate performances where the artists take turns performing and get to exchange the stories behind the songs," he said.
Swift said smaller towns and regional cities are often forgotten about when it comes to music tours.
"Whether it's a festival or not, I'm a huge believer in taking live music to regional areas," he said.
"I've found the people who live in those areas are often my favourite audiences to play to; they're down-to-earth music lovers who appreciate artists coming to their towns, festivals in rural and regional areas are just a great excuse to swing by more often."
Teenager Lane Pittman will also be in concert at his farewell show as he prepares to head on tour with Nashville superstar Luke Combs in August.
Pittman was a 2022 contestant on The Voice Australia, where he impressed all four judges with a rendition of Comb's Even Though I'm Leaving in the blind auditions.
"I've been super busy since The Voice last year," he said.
"I did a lot of local gigs at the back end of last year before the Tamworth Country Music Festival in January, where I was lucky enough to sell out my first ticketed show and become the busking champion of the entire festival.
"I also played at CMC Rocks in March, which was amazing, and the crowds were just red hot."
Pittman played at the 2022 Hats Off Festival at the Post Office Hotel.
This year, he will have his own ticketed show at The Pub.
"I like to give my audience a high-energy show every time I step out onto that stage," he said.
"My main goal is to make sure they walk away happy and feeling entertained.
"I'll give them everything I've got as long as they do the same for me. I love feeding off their energy; it gets me even more hyped."
The tour with Combs is a massive coup for the young performer, and Pittman can't wait to hit the stage.
"The thing I'm most excited about for this tour with Luke is playing my music to these massive arenas full of country music-loving fans," he said.
"I wanna show them what Lane Pittman has to offer."
Other acts include:
The combination of the Viper Creek Band and Hurricane Fall
Shane Nicholson, with Allison Forbes as his guest
Luke O'Shea
Jeremy Edwards
Good Corn Liquor
JP Paterson
CK and The 45s
Organisations like the Tamworth Songwriters' Association, the CMAA Junior Academy, and the Australian Bush Balladeer Association (ABBA) are all on show.
The TSA has multiple shows across multiple venues over the four days, with many of their songwriters providing music throughout the days.
The Junior Academy will hold the graduation concert at Moonshiners, and all are welcome, while the ABBA will hold their bush ballad concert.
There are also numerous local artists scheduled to perform, including Lawrie and Shelley Minson, Sally-Anne Whitten, Savage Groove, Brother Hollow, and LBS Music presents Lindsay Butler, Shaza Leigh and Peggy Gilchrist too.
Tamworth Regional Council country music coordinator and Stakeholders Group spokesperson, Cheryl Brown, said the festival had proved popular with festival-goers over the years.
"It really has been successful as a cosy festival that shines a spotlight on predominantly songwriters and bush balladeers but always makes a big splash with country rock acts so everyone in the community can get amongst it," she said.
The mid-year celebration of all things country music complements the annual Tamworth Country Music Festival on a smaller scale.
"It's particularly for the regional community to participate in, and it's a perfect time for lovers of a cooler climate to visit Tamworth instead of braving the heat during January's iconic Tamworth Country Music Festival," Ms Brown said.
"The Tamworth Stakeholders, comprised of the venues, hospitality, and accommodation providers, are looking forward to welcoming visitors, of course."
The famous Cowboy Crawl will also take crawlers to up to four venues on a coach ride on Saturday night.
"There are music events from early in the morning through to late at night, plus the Tamworth region visitor destinations for locals and visitors to explore," Ms Brown said.
"If you've never been to the Hats Off festival before and don't know where to start, we encourage visitors to buy a ticket and jump on the Cowboy Crawl bus on Saturday evening and go to four venues with friends or solo and make new friends."
