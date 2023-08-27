On the road to Cordillo Downs

The Cooper Creek at Innamincka was as fine a sheet of water a traveller would ever see anywhere, and the silence of camping along the banks of the Cullyamurra Waterhole was rewarding.
The temporary isolation away from the telephone, with no wireless or television reception, no traffic or neighbours allowed us to connect with the landscape and each other.
A billion stars, the moon with its quiet reflection on the water, a tent, swags and a campfire was all we needed.
We were sorry not to have been able to camp along the Coongie Lakes - such is the ephemeral nature of the Corner Country, the roads were closed due to the flooding of the Diamantina River some weeks previously.
We would see the benefit of the flood later as we drew closer to Birdsville.
Before we left Innamincka, two road trains each with three double-decked trailers headed south to Mungeranie with weaners loaded at Innamincka Station.
In the past, that would have been a droving trip down the Strzelecki Track and could have taken many weeks.
As it was, the weaners would be back onto feed within twenty four hours, and that makes operating cattle stations in that country more viable.
Driving north out of Innamincka, we crossed the causeway onto the Cordillo Downs Road, where there was a steady flow downstream and a lone pelican waited patiently for his next dinner to come through the pipes.
We were on our way north and our destination was the Cordillo Downs woodshed.
It was new country for us and driving through the gibber plains of the Sturt Stony Desert, we were surprised that anything would grow in that hard soil.
But we were to learn that the country could be, and was very productive.
The sand dunes through the Innamincka Regional Reserve were well covered with grass, but the maze of creeks, which are obviously the life of the country were grazed by cattle and they were in fine condition.
I have been told that fine herbage grows among the gibber stones and that a kilogram of that native pasture is worth more than a ton of improved species in the inside country.
One day, I will return after there has been general rain, not just floods, and see how the country does respond.
The condition and the breeding of the cattle we saw greatly impressed - fine Poll Herefords with perhaps a touch of Santa Gertrudis showed the value of good management and good genetics in that country.
Coming through a creek and on a rise, the Cordillo Downs woolshed is an impressive building constructed of stone and is a still reminder of when Merino sheep were grazed on those gibber plains and creek channels for their prized fleeces.
It has been recorded that in the 1880s, Cordillo set a record of shearing over 85,000 sheep in a season - an incredible feat occurring within two decades of Burke and Wills being the first Europeans to traverse the country.
The stone woolshed was built in 1883 for Peter Waite, and is on the South Australian Heritage Register.
It was restored in 2019 when part of its roof was replaced in 2019, with the stonework restoration carried out by Scottish stonemasons using the traditional techniques.
In 1903 the property was amalgamated with two other stations, Cadelga and Haddon Downs, and had a flock of around 85,000 by 1905.
The Cordillo Downs homestead was abandoned for a few years during the 1930s, and the ruins at Cadelga are a distinctive reminder of the reality of grazing sheep in that country of long dry spells.
Those historic buildings are also listed on the South Australian Heritage Register.
The quality and the condition of the shorn Merino sheep raised on Cordillo Downs, crossing the Cooper Creek can be noted by the photograph, taken in 1915 and highlighted by Wikipedia.
Cattle replaced sheep on the station beginning in 1942 when the manager, Mr Napier, advised the company that it was almost impossible to control the wild dogs which were inside the boundary fence at the time.
Leaving the woolshed, our next stop was the Cadelga Homestead ruins.
The station and the ruins are mute testimony to the incredible optimism of the pioneers who took sheep into that country many years ago.
The ruins are fascinating, well worth taking an hour or so to look over them.
Solidly built from stone and with the intention of permanency, they are slowly being absorbed by the land.
Next stop - Birdsville, for a couple of days.
Photo caption - Road train at Innamincka, Poll Hereford cattle on Cordillo Downs, Cadelga Homestead ruins, Cordillo Downs woolshed, camp at Cullyamurra Waterhole, and camping en route to Birdsville.
