Galeotti's agave legacy | In Fiona's Garden

A giant succulent has been flowering in frost free areas of NSW this winter and its triffid-like appearance has enraptured gardeners.
Agave attenuata, also known as swan neck agave or foxtail agave, is one of the best agaves for home gardeners as it has no teeth or terminal spines and its large, triangular leaves end in soft points.
It starts life as a stemless, leafy rosette, before growing a stout, woody stem that can reach 1.5 metres.
Its leaves are 50 to 70 centimetres long and 12cm to 15 cm wide, pale glaucous grey and more pliable and less rigid than most agaves.
The extraordinary greenish yellow flowers grow densely along a spike up to three metres long that curves over like a monstrous walking stick.
Swan neck agave is native to the Mexican plateau at altitudes from 400m to 2500m, where it grows on volcanic rock cliffs and in sub-tropical and temperate forests.
It is now thought to be rare in the wild but has naturalized around the Mediterranean and on the Northern Atlantic archipelagos of Macaronesia, off the coasts of Europe and Africa.
Specimen plants were sent to Kew in the 1830s by the explorer Henri Guillaume Galeotti, a Belgian botanist and geologist who specialized in the study of the Cactaceae family.
Galeotti was born in Paris in 1814 to Italian parents.
After graduating in geology and natural history from the Etablissement Géographique in Brussels, he spent five years in Mexico performing botanical and geological research and exploring the slopes of Pico de Orizaba, Mexico's tallest mountain.
During this time he collected many new plant species, especially cacti.
After returning to Belgium in 1840 he turned down an offer from Brussels University to teach botany, preferring to establish a nursery just outside the city where he imported plants from Mexico to propagate for sale in Europe.
During this time he collaborated with botanist Martin Martens (1797-1863) on a scientific study of native Mexican species.
In 1853 he became Director of Brussels Botanic Garden where he stayed until he died in 1858 from tuberculosis.
He established his own Mexican herbarium which was later bought by Brussels Botanic Garden. The Orchidaceae genus Galeottia was named in his honour.
The agave he introduced to our gardens will tolerate heat, cold, drought and poor soil if given good drainage - it hates wet feet. The only maintenance it needs is occasional removal of dead leaves.
Like most agaves it dies after flowering and setting seed.
At the same time numerous small suckers grow from its base and from the flower stem and these can be detached for propagation.
A. attentuata can take from 10 to 25 years to flower.
Northern Illawarra horticulturist and landscape gardener Renato Boschiero thinks that recent wet seasons on the coast have triggered this year's prolific floral display.
Agave attenuata's distinctive rosette of large leaves, slow growth and easy maintenance make it great as a focal point from a small courtyard to a large bank.
