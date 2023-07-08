The Land
Home/News

Galeotti's agave legacy | In Fiona's Garden

By Fiona Ogilvie
July 8 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agave attenuata flowering in an Austinmer garden designed and planted by landscape gardener Renato Boschiero.
Agave attenuata flowering in an Austinmer garden designed and planted by landscape gardener Renato Boschiero.

A giant succulent has been flowering in frost free areas of NSW this winter and its triffid-like appearance has enraptured gardeners.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.