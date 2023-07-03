The Land
Dr Joanne Coombe is the state's new chief veterinary officer

Dr Joanne Coombe is the new NSW chief veterinary officer. Picture: Supplied
Dr Joanne Coombe is the new NSW chief veterinary officer. Picture: Supplied

Minister for Agriculture, Tara Moriarty has announced the appointment of Dr Joanne Coombe as the NSW chief veterinary officer, within the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI).

