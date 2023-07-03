New research led by Western Sydney University, in partnership with Hort Innovation, has delivered the most comprehensive assessment of pollination in apple crops in Australia by exploring pollination services provided by native and non-native bees for apple cultivation in Australia.
Published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences, the study observed the foraging behaviour of over 69,000 invertebrate flower visitors to orchards for three years in the Blue Mountains and Central West regions to assess the effectiveness of pollination services.
As part of the study, a novel pollinator efficacy metric was developed to assess the services provided by bees which was customised for individual orchards in the study - this enables farmers to predict which kinds of bees are likely to be on-site based on proximity to native forests, habitat disturbance and weather conditions.
Lead author Dr Simon Tierney from the Hawkesbury institute for the environment said that native bees enhance pollination services in the Northern Hemisphere, especially for cultivated apple crops, yet little is known about pollinators in the Southern Hemisphere.
Dr Tierney explained the study is the most comprehensive assessment of pollination of apple crops in Australia and has international relevance because apples are the 10th most valuable global crop and account for about 10 per cent of the value of the national fruit market, hence, the results were impactful.
"Understanding the natural history, behaviour and family tree of bees is crucial for understanding pollination services," said Dr Tierney.
"The apple orchards were found to be dependent on two bee species, one native stingless bee and the introduced western honey bee, but more broadly Australian apple production faces the potential vulnerability of being reliant upon a single species - the honey bee."
The study shows Australia houses a unique native bee fauna that consists of very old southern Gondwanan heritage and more recent arrivals from the north when the Australian tectonic plate bumped into southeast Asia.
Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) is encouraging producers to register for the MeatUp Forum in Cowra on August 10.
The forum, to be held at the Cowra Civic Centre, will include insights on MLA initiatives, grazing management, sheep and beef updates, carbon, a visit to the Cowra Agricultural Research and Advisory Station and other activities.
MLA Managing Director Jason Strong said the Cowra MeatUp program will be focusing on getting the most from sheep and beef enterprises.
"The Cowra MeatUp Forum will focus on opportunities to improve productivity and profitability in red meat production systems. There is a focus on incorporating technology, plus improving genetics and animal welfare within herds and flocks," Mr Strong said.
"These issues are important for the industry to manage as social licence becomes more prevalent for maintaining market access."
Pre-registration is essential, visit mla.com.au/meatup or phone Pinion Advisory on 1300 746 466.
A five-year program to minimise threats to, and regenerate areas of Coolibah-Black Box woodlands of the Darling Riverine plains and Brigalow Belt has completed more than 26,000ha of weed treatment and more than 7,000ha of soil erosion works.
The 50 projects have been primarily located from Brewarrina to Wilcannia along the Darling Riverine Plain, but also included other areas of the threatened Coolibah-Black Box Woodlands in the Western Region.
On-ground works have improved the condition, reduced threats and increased connectivity, giving the Coolibah-Black Box woodland community greater capacity to withstand and recover from factors such as extended periods of drought and altered flooding regimes
Local Land Services (LLS) claims the project identified known threats to the condition of the woodland and ways in which LLS could work with landholders, including managing invasive species such as African Boxthorn, establishing soil erosion works, and running local workshops.
According to LLS, protecting the threatened ecological community of the Coolibah-Black Box from threats is critical in protecting the community into the future.
Throughout the project, LLS staff conducted on-ground monitoring of project sites. Although dictated by seasonal events, short-term comparisons between year-one and year-three sites for water ponding works show an improvement in groundcover of approximately 30 per cent.
