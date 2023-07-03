The Land
Home/News

Apple pollination | Cowra MeatUp | Coolibah-Black Box

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
Updated July 3 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New research delivers comprehensive assessment of pollination in apple crops. Picture: File
New research delivers comprehensive assessment of pollination in apple crops. Picture: File

Study finds apple pollination reliant on introduced species

New research led by Western Sydney University, in partnership with Hort Innovation, has delivered the most comprehensive assessment of pollination in apple crops in Australia by exploring pollination services provided by native and non-native bees for apple cultivation in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Libby-Jane Charleston

Libby-Jane Charleston

The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.