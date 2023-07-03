The Land
Home/News

Casino livestock sales suspended as agents versus council stand-off continues

JB
By Jamie Brown
July 3 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Casino store sales are a feature of the Northern Rivers weaner season but future events remain under a cloud as new contracts wait to be signed.
Casino store sales are a feature of the Northern Rivers weaner season but future events remain under a cloud as new contracts wait to be signed.

The $15 million Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange at Casino is this week a stranded asset, with zero agencies contracted to sell through the key facility.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.